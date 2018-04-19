ABSECON — The building on New Jersey Avenue is just another empty storefront. A blank canvas that for decades housed the local community hardware store but more recently served as little more than another sign that traditional downtowns and their small businesses are relics of another era.
But, it’s relics of another era that Rick Michelfelder thinks are exactly what it will take to turn Absecon’s downtown around.
Michelfelder, along with his wife, Genny, is hoping to turn the downtown into a destination for antiques and collectibles by converting 102 New Jersey Ave. into an antiques mall featuring as many as 30 vendors in its block-long space. The pair see the facility as a depot filled with individual stalls selling everything from antique furniture to maritime curios and even sports memorabilia.
“We’ll have a lot of different owners, and they’ll bring all of their own things, and what you get is something what will attract a wide breadth of antiques buyers,” he said. “They know when they go there they’ll have access to all of these different things.”
The Michelfelders hope to have the building open as early as this year and are cautiously optimistic they’ll see the mall’s first customers walk through the doors sometimes later this summer. The two have owned the building for several years but work schedules — both are professors, Rick of economics at Rutgers Camden and Gerry of nursing at Atlantic Cape Community College — and family health issues have pushed back the timetable.
Now, for the first time, Rick can see the project coming together sooner rather than later.
“So, I’ve owned this building for three years, and I started letting people know a year and a half ago what my plans are,” he said. “This is something that is financially good for me once I get it going, and it’s good for the town. I want to do it. I’ve committed to doing it.”
A Brigantine native, Michelfelder said he’s had a passion for antiques and real estate since childhood. Previously, he said, he developed and opened a similar antiques mall project in Lancaster called White Horse Mill. Bringing a similar mall to southern New Jersey was a matter of practicality. Michelfelder said he was tired of having to drive more than two hours for his hobby.
His wife, a member of the Absecon Historical Society, mentioned to him that the building next door to the society was for sale. Michelfelder said he saw the hand-painted sign in the window and promptly went in to talk to the building’s owner.
Just like that, he said, a deal was done.
Michelfelder said he’d like to partner with the historical society to work on projects and booths as well as other store owners and prospective antique sellers to create a more unified antique district. Just down the street from his building is another dealer, Absecon Antiques and Collectibles. Michelfelder hopes the mall will attract even more shops.
“You have two delis on the same block, and they want to kill each other,” he said. “It’s not like that with antiques. Different stores complement each other. They don’t compete, they create a synergy.”
The more shops, the more visitors, the couple imagine, which creates opportunities for other area shops and vendors.
“There are local places that will benefit,” she said. “(Visitors) will shop, then they’ll do lunch or buy a cup of coffee and then they’ll do a little more antiquing.”
Historical society president Rob Reid said an antiques mall is a perfect fit for Absecon’s downtown. Though the town has a rich and long history as well as several historical buildings, it’s not as well known as it could be.
Little else shouts history like a downtown full of antiques.
“What I’ve aways found is that people who like antiquing are looking for a cluster of antique stores to go to,” he said. “What we’ve done in the past is once a year we would have a street fair and have vendors line the streets. We could have a special day where we ask to close New Jersey Avenue and ask to have antique vendors there.”
As for finding vendors, Michelfelder said it shouldn’t be a problem. Like him, there are plenty of collectors in southern New Jersey already. Once your collection gets too big, it’s time to share your collection with others.
“There are a lot of people who start collecting antiques, and then they realize their house is ready to explode.” he said. “I’ve got people saying they’re ready to go right now.”