ABSECON — EB Lewis’ work differs from that of many of his contemporaries.
A prolific children’s book illustrator with more than 70 credits to his name, Lewis eschews the cartoony look of many literary works aimed at elementary school-aged students for a style of water color painting that’s more realistic and reminiscent of fine art.
But though his personal art style conveys emotion and truth in its realism, the purpose of art in all forms is expression, he told the assembled crowd at Emma Attales School in Absecon on Wednesday night, April 11. Without art, children are missing out.
“Art, for me, is the foundation of critical thinking,” he said. “It’s where a kid first has an opportunity for self-assessment and personal evaluation. All of those things are necessary for critical thinking, and it happens to start right there with the art.”
Wednesday’s presentation was part of a children’s literature program that’s been going on for the past 22 years. Each year, Attales invites a children’s author or illustrator to come to the district to speak to students and, in some cases, host a work shop. Lewis is the first to have been invited back after first visiting the school in 2003.
Lewis encourages students to be creative, to realize their potential, just like many of the subjects of his work have. It’s not about being perfect — Lewis said it’s taken a lifetime of learning to get his work to where it is — but about trying.
Earlier in the day, Lewis held a workshop for several of the school’s students, giving them a crash course in the water color medium as they each created an ocean-themed painting of their own. Painting the perfect starfish or shading sea waters accurately wasn’t the goal, but rather creating for creation’s sake.
“I treat it like fun. They don’t have to draw realistically to make it feel like it’s right,” he said. “To me, it’s about putting something down on paper. I’m giving them freedom to make a mistake. It’s about freedom and expression and having fun. Enjoying a moment. There’s a moment there where you have a chance to create something on a blank sheet of paper and say that it’s yours.”
When it comes to his own work, expression manifests itself in realistic visuals that look like they’d be just as at home hanging on the walls of a museum as they are in the pages of a child’s story time book.
His style is different from that of many illustrators, so much that he’s taken to referring to himself rather as an artistrator. But, it’s the realism, he feels, that draws readers in, lends stories, particularly more heady tales, the kind of gravitas they deserve.
And that effort is not lost on the books’ readers.
“I'm coming from a fine art background, so my approach to painting is going to be a lot different than say an illustrator,” he said, noting that he was influenced by the masters of fine art. “The reason they respond is because I make children look like them, they sort of can recognize a child in a book and say ‘I know that emotion, I recognize how that looks,' and it makes it real.”
During his presentation, Lewis offered words of encouragement for aspiring artists and any student with a dream while detailing his own life and work. Much of his work focuses on broader societal issues like race and poverty, and while he’s won awards and been given the opportunity to speak to students around the world, success, he said, comes from putting good into the world.
“He’s inspiration,” Sean Walls, a 12-year-old Attales student said. “I think he’s someone everyone can look up to. It’s definitely a life-changing moment when you get to sit down with someone who cares about kids and shows them that they can just be themselves and that’s how you change the world.”
That theme was echoed by other Attales students.
“He tells you to never give up,” Elio Gracia, 12, said. “He told us a story about how he used to be bad at baseball even though he loved it. He would always drop the ball but he kept on playing and playing until he got better. That’s how you have success.”