ABSECON — When James Jerauld first started working in the industry, moving up from his first job washing boats as a teenager, to then working on fishing boats, to eventually owning his own boat and taking anglers out on the water, he couldn’t understand why he was paying someone else to repair his boat every time it broke down.
So, he figured, why not do it himself?
Fifteen years later, with a wife and a new baby and a schedule becoming increasingly inflexible as he put in 80-hour weeks working under someone else’s banner, he figured, why not just be my own boss?
Jerauld recently opened J&J Boat Works, a full-service marina, at the Absecon Bay Sportsman Center. The location was formerly home to M&B Marine, the shop where Jerauld first started his career years ago. On a recent visit, Jerauld was presented with the option of buying out his old bosses. It was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“It’s nice being my own boss,” he said. “It opens up life again. You just don’t work, work, work. That’s what I was used to before my daughter. Now, it’s like, hey man, I want to come in here at 6 a.m., I’ll roll my door up and get to work and come home when I’m done.”
Prior to opening J&J — the shop has been open for little over a month — Jerauld spread himself thin throughout southern New Jersey. He’d spend his 40-plus hours a week at his day job, then take his truck to a growing customer base he cultivated by making house calls and connections whenever he wasn’t tied down.
When he opened the doors on his new location he wasn’t short on work. Word spread about the work Jerauld has done, about his ability to work on boats old and new, repairing new engines and outfitting older boat models with new technology, something he said not many people in the industry are capable of.
The guys he used to go to now come to him. And they’re bringing their friends too.
“The vibe here has been great. So many people are walking in and out wanting to know who the new guy is,” he said. “I’ve heard five or six people who said they couldn’t believe their boats were done already. They didn’t expect them for two or three weeks.
“No, it’s going to come in my garage. It’s going to get worked on, and it’s going to leave," he said. "Right now the work is simple. Routine. We’re about to enter boating season so everyone who’s had their boat winterized needs them unwrapped. There are coats of paint to apply and engines to service before summer hits."
For many marinas, that and getting boats ready for winter are the extent of the work they’ll do, but that’s where he’s different, Jerauld said. Not only does Boat Works offer regular maintenance, but also the kind of restorations and custom electronics work that most marinas and boat mechanics can’t provide.
With his expertise, Jerauld finds himself in a unique position straddling old and new. Clients who want their old fishing boats maintained at a sea-worthy level use him, customers who want their boats tricked out with the newest gadgets and tech use him too.
“Everyone wants (their boat) outfitted by a guy who knows what he’s doing,” he said. “Marinas are dying off. But it’s not because of the industry. People are just leaving. You have guys who have done the work for 50 years and now they’re gone. Done. That’s 50 years of experience that’s not there any more.
“The boat industry for larger boats is struggling, but it never struggles for local fishing. I always say, maybe you’re not buying a half a million dollar boat, but there are still so many guys around here who need their boats worked on and fixed.”
So many, in fact, that Jerauld needs to rent space at a second location, a solar company in nearby Egg Harbor Township, to store all of the overflow.
At that lot are boats of many ages in various stages of both repair and disrepair. Some are getting custom dash panels, replacements to 25-year-old dash panels that have rendered otherwise perfect boats out of date. Some boats are receiving custom welding work, new fishing racks and other additions.
There are several boats that were left for dead, big, expensive boats that were damaged in hurricanes. Jerauld is giving them new life, too.
“Instead of buying a $150,000 boat, we’ll take one and redo it for 60 to 70 and give you everything you wanted and more,” he said. “There aren’t too many guys who own shops who can work on both old and new (boats), so I feel like I’ve got an advantage.”