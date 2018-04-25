ABSECON — City Council is taking up its school district’s budget fight and enlisting the help of its state representatives to combat an issue it feels unfairly harms kindergarten-through-eighth-grade districts like its own.

At Thursday’s council meeting, Councilwoman Kimberly Horton said she and Councilman Steve Light met with Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic, to discuss the district’s struggle to maintain a balanced budget in the face of rising high school tuitions.

For the third year in a row, Absecon schools are facing a tax-rate increase of 5 cents or more. Despite the increase, the school board has had to cut staff hours and has been unable to purchase new textbooks for years.

The reason: While the district must cap any increase in the tax levy at 2 percent when putting together its budget, the same does not hold true for high school tuition. As a sending district, Absecon must pay for its eighth-grade graduates when they attend public high schools such as Pleasantville High School or ACIT. Cost increases come directly out of the district’s budget.

“We had a spirited conversation. Assemblyman Mazzeo had no idea about the plight we’re facing,” Horton said.

Absecon will raise about $12.43 million of its more than $16 million schools budget through taxation. Residents face a tax increase of more than 7 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

Horton said it’s great that eighth-grade graduates have more public high school options now than they have in the past. But the district has been unable to cope with higher enrollments.

“We’re going to go bankrupt,” she said.

In other council news, Light said the city is looking into ways to improve business downtown and is floating several ideas that could do just that.

Business owners could improve their facades to make their shops look more presentable, or, taking a page from neighboring Smithville, could use exterior string lights to not only draw attention to shopping districts but improve downtown aesthetics and draw more visitors to areas such as New Jersey Avenue.

Another idea is hosting a regular farmers market in town.

Absecon’s green team worked with neighboring Galloway last year as the township introduced its own farmers market, which is coming back for a second year Thursday evenings beginning in June.

Horton said Absecon’s involvement last year was a learning experience and while there are no immediate plans to host a farmers market, she said she feels as though she’s kind of an expert in the field and would love to see it happen.

Drawing on recent plans of a local business owner to open an antiques mall on New Jersey Avenue and turn the downtown into an antiques district, Light said he envisions a dual market that integrates both produce and fresh food vendors and antiques vendors in an outdoor setting.

Council also was presented with correspondence from the state Department of Transportation regarding the intersection of Mill Road and Route 30. The DOT will soon visit Absecon to discuss plans to improve the intersection, which according to council President Keith Bennett and Administrator Jessica Thompson is in the top three in the state in terms of total accidents.

Though no specifics have been offered, the plan would likely be multi-tiered, with work beginning in two and five years.