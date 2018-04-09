ABSECON — When it comes to getting lienholders to properly maintain their abandoned properties, Mayor John Armstrong believes the solution might be to just do it for them.

Addressing City Council on April 5, Armstrong said he’s in favor of creating an ordinance that would allow the city, through the Atlantic County Improvement Authority, to bring abandoned properties up to code and then place a lien on them. Property owners would be forced to either pay off their lien in a timely fashion or face losing their properties once that lien is sold.

It’s a proactive way to get mortgage owners of homes abandoned largely due to foreclosure, many of them banks, to start addressing the issue of blight caused by their derelict properties, he said.

“These banks, while they’re holding onto these properties, don’t want to spend money,” Armstrong said. “They wait and they wait and things start to deteriorate. You’d think it’d be in their best interest to maintain these properties, but all they do is slap on a Band-Aid.”

The abandoned home ordinance, as proposed, would go beyond simply cutting grass or boarding up broken windows to meet code standards, but would allow for significant work to help properties that have fallen into disrepair.

The effort should not cost the municipality either, Armstrong said. Through a joint municipal agreement with the improvement authority, the cost of construction would be paid through the authority, which not only has funding for such programs but already collects registration fees for homes that are left empty.

Though the ordinance has not been formally proposed, Armstrong said he would like to see one adopted within the next two months.

Armstrong said he’s seen the fruits of such a program in towns such as Collingswood, Camden County, which suffered with its own foreclosure problem and a declining downtown during the economic downturn. Armstrong said Collingswood Mayor Jim Maley told him a similar program helped resolve the issue of blight in his town and encouraged new homeownership.

Armstrong didn’t identify any properties specifically, but did say there are several that meet the criteria for such an ordinance. He hopes the ordinance sends a message to property owners to start making repairs.

“When you pick a property, there’s a whiplash response,” Armstrong said. “Mortgage holders and banks realize it’s for real.”

In other news, Absecon voted to adopt its 2018 budget. The city’s budget of $10.57 million represents a $74,000 decrease from last year’s budget. Its tax rate of 98 cents per $100 of assessed value remains the same as in its 2017 budget.

Council also approved a resolution calling for the defeat of Assembly Bill A773, which would allow for the expansion of gambling at New Jersey racetracks. The bill would allow bettors at the state's tracks to make wagers over the internet at Atlantic City casinos. The worry, locally, is that doing so would deprive the city of the additional economic benefits that come with local tourism.

“It’s only going to hurt us here in Atlantic County and South Jersey,” Councilman Frank Phillips said. “This has been defeated before, and they’re trying to push it through again.”

Charlie Morgan, representing the Sons of the American Revolution, presented Absecon with a proclamation recognizing the city for presenting its American flags properly and in a respectful fashion.

Absecon, Morgan said, lights its flags appropriately, keeps them in good condition and follows standards for flag maintenance.

“It’s the symbol of our country,” he said. “We all have a pretty deep respect for the flag.”