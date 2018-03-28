PLEASANTVILLE — Residents face a 16-cent tax-rate increase should City Council approve its newest budget as introduced earlier this month.

The city's proposed 2018 budget is $30.18 million, a slight increase over last year’s total of $30.15 million. Of that amount, $22.55 million is to be raised through the local tax levy, up from $21.78 million last year.

The new levy will bring the total property-tax rate to about $2.90 per $100 of assessed property value.

In what has become a familiar refrain from officials in Atlantic County towns, the slumping Atlantic City economy and job market is partially to blame, they say, for rising tax rates and falling ratables.

Absecon pool store to open under new ownership ABSECON — When the Stafford family bought a pool supply store in November, they never though…

Pleasantville Chief Financial Officer Barry Ludy said the city’s ratable base has fallen between $17 million and $18 million in the past year largely due to commercial reassessments and successful homeowner tax appeals.

In all, 6.5 cents of the 16.2-cent increase is due to the decline in ratables, Ludy said. A lot of that decline Ludy blamed on the economy.

“There are a number of factors,” he said. “The economic situation in Atlantic County being the biggest one. We’re losing people. Homes are in foreclosure.”

Pleasantville is also on the hook to the state for a greater percentage of its pensions for its police and fire departments, as well as its other public servants. The city is expected to pay the state $2.6 million for its fire and police pensions alone, an increase of more than $300,000 over last year.

The city also is allocating $11.82 million to pay for salary and wages of city employees and has set aside more than $1.8 million for capital improvements, most of them related to road repairs.

+4 Absecon Ladies League holds annual Senior Appreciation Dinner ABSECON — The Absecon Ladies League held its 35th annual Senior Appreciation Dinner on Sunda…

Ludy said Pleasantville is looking to grow its shared-services program in an effort to cut future costs. He said the city partners with Absecon and its school board for services like winter snow preparation and removal. Discussions to expand shared services with other municipalities, including Atlantic City, are ongoing, he said.

Despite grim budget news, Ludy is hoping for a turnaround. Pleasantville’s proximity to Atlantic City means it’s not just a victim of a poor gaming economy but will also be a primary beneficiary when conditions do improve.

Casino closings since 2014 have cost Pleasantville plenty of jobs in the past decade, but, like many others, Ludy sees positive change on the horizon with the anticipated reopening of Revel as the Ocean Resort Casino and the Trump Taj Mahal as a Hard Rock casino.

“The reality is that (Pleasantville) is more of a low-income community,” he said. “A lot of the jobs that were lost in Atlantic City, unfortunately, were lower-paying positions. But I believe what’s going to happen is that more of our people are going to be employed (when the new casinos open), and you’ll begin to see a turnaround.”

Pleasantville’s public hearing on the 2018 budget is April 16 at 7 p.m.