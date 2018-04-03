PLEASANTVILLE — Augustus Harmon took his seat in council chambers with a little assistance Monday night, but otherwise just like he always had for four terms dating to his first election victory in 1970.

But this time, Harmon’s arrival came with a round of applause.

One month ago, Harmon, who turns 82 in June, fell from his bed and struck the corner of his side table. For minutes he laid on the floor, unresponsive, as help was called. It was a silly thing, he said. He had dreamed he was walking. When he got out of bed, he went to plant his right leg on the floor, a leg he says his subconscious forgot to recall had previously been amputated.

The fall caused bleeding in his brain. A surgeon from the University of Pennsylvania arrived to preform emergency surgery. His family, he said, was told he had only about a 10 percent chance of making it. But Harmon said he attended church on Easter Sunday, and if he could make it to church, then he could make it to a City Council meeting.

“Many of you know I had a little fall. Like Humpty Dumpty,” he joked. “I’m happy to be back. I’ve missed you.”

Monday night’s light agenda served as a welcome and low-stakes return for Harmon, who was gracious toward his fellow council members’ response to his arrival. Though the past month had been difficult, the well-wishes he’s received from his colleagues have meant a lot, he said.

“It’s amazing to see Councilman Harmon,” Councilman Lockland Scott said. “I wish you the best in life. You’re the best fighter I know.”

The past month has been difficult for his family, Harmon said. With his wife on dialysis and because of his head injury, the couple have moved into a nursing home. Despite the upheaval in their lives, they are acclimating to their new surroundings nicely, he said.

Harmon, who served in the military and spent his career as a U.S. Senate aide, was Pleasantville’s first black councilman. He was elected in 1970 and served from 1971 to 1977, and was council president in 1974. He returned to the council in 2011 to fill the unexpired term of his late brother, Johnson Harmon.

He’s moving a bit slower as he continues to heal, and he’s sporting a new scar that runs the length of his head starting at his left temple, but Harmon is pleased to be back. A feeding tube is attached to his stomach, and for the past month he’s been on a liquid diet. If his return to council chambers was a nice surprise, it’s a return to solid food that Harmon’s really excited about.

“They said tomorrow you can have eggs and sausage,” Harmon said. “I’ll tell you what. That makes me a very lucky man.”

In other news, council approved a monthly food distribution program for 2018. Pleasantville has offered similar programs in the past but said new efforts, including delivering food to multiple churches instead of keeping supplies at one location, will help the city reach more needy residents.

Council also approved a resolution proclaiming April as Autism Awareness Month. New Jersey has the highest autism rate in the nation, Mayor Jesse Tweedle said, noting that Pleasantville will be flying an autism awareness flag at City Hall throughout the month in a show of support for those affected and those seeking to help.