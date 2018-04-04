PLEASANTVILLE — The Planning Board took a step Tuesday night that could hasten redevelopment of the site previously home to The Press of Atlantic City offices.

The board approved a zoning overlay at the 9.7-acre site that would allow builders to develop the Devins Lane property as either Highway Commercial or Light Industrial, expanding the number of use options available without requiring a variance.

The move stems from a 2002 decision by City Council to designate the entire city as in need of rehabilitation. Under the designation, city attorney Fred Scerni said, the board can encourage redevelopment of sites such as the former Press building by easing restrictions and broadening the types of businesses that may locate there.

The overlay approval is not an approval of any type of site plan, Scerni said. When the site is ready to be redeveloped, builders must come before the board for plan approval.

Pleasantville councilman Harmon returns after injury, month's absence PLEASANTVILLE — Augustus Harmon took his seat in council chambers with a little assistance M…

The property was purchased late last year for $25,000 by RGC3 LLC of Egg Harbor Township from former Press owner Abarta Inc. The man behind the purchase, James DiNatale, is president of Site Enterprises Inc., a company that specializes in demolition and site remediation.

The old Press building has been vacant since 2013, around the same time the paper was sold to BH Media Group. Employees who worked in that building now work across the street in a building on Washington Avenue that once housed just The Press' business operations. Demolition began March 19.

The 54,000-square-foot Press newsroom has been torn down. The 35,000-square-foot printing building will remain.

Scerni said that beyond preliminary talks between DiNatale and the city, there have been no formal plans for what might be built at the site. The overlay plan was brought to the Planning Board at the behest of the city and not DiNatale, he said.

+3 Pleasantville school event recognizes poetry, male teachers PLEASANTVILLE — Each year, South Main Street Elementary School gathers its students for a sp…

“This is a city initiative,” he said. “The city has had the opportunity, the City Council has had the opportunity, to observe that property since The Press of Atlantic City vacated it. Obviously it has been empty for some time. There have been other developers who have expressed an interest, but the underlying zoning did not facilitate their type of development."

The site is zoned Highway Commercial, though Scerni argued the property has always operated as something more akin to the overlay’s Light Industrial use considering its printing facilities and access to a rail line.

Zoning allowances for the overlay include everything from professional and medical offices to indoor recreation facilities. Developers may also choose to build something that falls under its current commercial zoning designation.

Scerni said DiNatale’s work history and interest in purchasing and possibly developing the property spurred the city into action. DiNatale’s RGC1 purchased the Galloway Township Lenox China factory in 2014. Subsequent development of the site led Barrette Outdoor Living to locate a fencing construction and distribution center there. The company employs about 350 people at the site.

Pleasantville city budget would raise tax rate by 16 cents PLEASANTVILLE — Residents face a 16-cent tax-rate increase should City Council approve its n…

Pleasantville wouldn’t mind a similar result.

“This is not a one-week or a one-month process that we have been involved in at the city level. It has been a long time watching this property and discussing the best way to move forward. It happens that we have a strong property owner and the city has a strong interest in doing the best we can for economic development," Scerni said. “(The purchase of the property) did affect the timeline, but I don’t think it affected the ultimate result.”

In the long run, Mayor Jesse Tweedle said, the goal is to see something new built on a property that has sat empty for years.

“What we want is something that’s going to create jobs. Something that’s going to create a new ratable and is consistent with our master plan for that area,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for years, and with (the overlay) the idea is to facilitate new development.”