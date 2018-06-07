Haile Salassie Fields, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 23 and charged with simple assault.

William James Owens, 38, of Sicklerville, was arrested May 23 and charged with criminal mischief.

Ignasio Cisneros, 46, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 24 and charged with driving under the influence, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and being an unlicensed driver.

Amy Christine Ferraro, 44, of Tuckerton, was arrested May 24 and charged with shoplifting.

Robert W. Carr, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 25 and charged with aggravated arson.

William Robert Ford, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 28 and charged with simple assault.

Rachel Sue Garofolo-Huff, 23, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 28 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.

Doran Corbin, 28, of Millville, was arrested June 1 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Shameka Ravenell, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 1 and charged with distributing drugs on public property, manufacturing/distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of cocaine/heroin.

Lauren A. Connolly, 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Almin Fuller, 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 1 and charged with distributing drugs on public property, possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (less than ½ ounce) and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (more than ½ ounce).

Candius Cierra Summers, 28, of Absecon, was arrested June 2 and charged with receiving stolen property.