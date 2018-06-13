ABSECON — In the earliest stages of developing the concept, well before the dream would become the reality it is today, the goal was simple. And though at the time there was no name yet, no field to play on, no equipment and, in the very beginning, no players, there was at least the principle.
All children should be able to play baseball, no matter what.
South Jersey Field of Dreams recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, starting as a youth sports program looking for volunteers and a place to play catch and growing into what it has become an organization with a sprawling Absecon sports complex that claims hundreds of players and even more volunteers.
Now, 15 years in, they’re still dedicated to one goal: never saying "no' to a child who wants to play ball.
“We started with just an idea,” One of the Field of Dreams founders and current board member John Glassey said. “We knew there were challenged youngsters that were not able to make the local team or the school team. They didn’t get to participate, they got to watch. We decided that wasn’t enough.”
Glassey and a group of volunteers had a history of organizing sports activities for special needs children. In the 1970s, he said, he and some other current board members had helped bring the Special Olympics to New Jersey.
Field of Dreams was new. It was local. It was more specific and specialized than the Special Olympics. Its founders knew there was a need, but no one knew how much of a need there was and just exactly how they were going to support it.
“We were all just so stupid, so dumb, we didn’t know what we couldn’t do,” he said. “But then it started and we were astonished at the reaction we got.”
In the first season, 60 special needs children signed up, a surprise even to those who thought the enterprise could be a hit. Fundraising would be another challenge, they thought, and could have derailed the project early on.
Turns out, it’s easy to pitch altruism, especially when it comes to giving children a chance to play. In the group’s very first meeting with potential donors, a disabled veterans group wrote a check for $1,000, the very first seed money Field of Dreams would get. Corporate sponsors would follow. Absecon would give Field of Dreams a home for free.
In the decade and a half that’s followed, Field of Dreams has grown, both in participation and in volunteerism.
“Over the last 15 years, hundreds of kids have played with us. And since then, this whole area has become a recreation complex that supports the entire community,” Fran Northridge, a board member, said. “In turn, the community has supported us. Over the years, thousands of residents have volunteered their time and have donated.”
The Field of Dreams complex at Pitney Park has grown along with the program. The field itself is maintained in pristine condition, its artificial surface designed to accommodate all players, even those who require the use of a wheel chair. In recent years the complex has added a special needs-accessible playground as well as a mini-golf course. Fitness and exercise equipment is being added to Pitney’s bike trail through Field of Dreams, too. They’ve also added field trips, including fishing trips for the children.
The organization is nonprofit. Every dollar raised goes back into the program.
“Not one single person gets paid. No money is taken out for anything. Every single dollar goes to the program and the kids,” Glassey said. “That’s what it’s all about. The kids. It’s really cool. It’s amazing how there’s not a single ego here.”
Field of Dreams started with a spring season but now includes fall ball. A Field of Dreams offshoot, known as Hoops for All, offers basketball in the winter through a partnership with the Margate recreation department.
And with growth, Field of Dreams has been able to accommodate more and more children, regardless of their needs.
“People will ask, ‘Can I bring my kid?’ Bring them and we’ll find a place for them,” he said, noting that Field of Dreams does its best to give everyone a chance, even those children with the most serious disabilities. “Taking care of some of these kids is a tremendous challenge for the parents, but here they get a chance to sit back for a couple of hours and watch them play. People giggle, laugh. They get to enjoy watching their kids play.
“It’s not about winning or losing. It’s about being part of something. For a lot of these kids its their athletic world as well as their social world. They have grown in their own self-confidence. They get to be part of the mix.”