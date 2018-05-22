PLEASANTVILLE — Middle school students here had a chance to learn about more than 30 careers Tuesday during the annual Career Day.
Eighth-grade adviser Kelly Morgan said that the day helps direct students to future career paths.
"It gives the students an opportunity to see which kinds of credentials they need for certain careers," Morgan said. "I'm hoping it will give them some motivation."
She said the students can use the day to help them plan their high school schedules, too.
Morgan said that as part of Career Day, the students were given a set of questions they had to answer through their interactions with different career representatives. In addition, they were also given a scavenger hunt to complete.