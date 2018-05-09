Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Derrick W. Murphy, 38, of Mays Landing, was arrested April 28 and charged with obstruction of justice.
Michael Mohammed Rease, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 29 and charged with simple assault.
Jacque Vincente Randall, 50, of Bridgeton, was arrested May 1 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin.
Peter P. Colmyer, 38, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 1 and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and two counts of theft.