Police Blotter

Pleasantville Police Department arrest blotter

 R.J. Liberatore Jr.

Julie Ann Reineck, 34, of Woodbine, was arrested April 4 and charged with driving while license suspended

Marlon Lytell Brown, 33, of Somers Point, was arrested April 4 and charged with lack of driver's license/insurance/registration.

Shawn Deque Spellman, 38, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 4 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Kaitlyn Diane Hayes, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 5 and charged with simple assault.

Jose Martinez, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 7 and charged with driving while license suspended, driving under the influence and reckless driving

Karla Yamela Florian, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 7 and charged with obstruction of justice.

