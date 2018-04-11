Julie Ann Reineck, 34, of Woodbine, was arrested April 4 and charged with driving while license suspended
Marlon Lytell Brown, 33, of Somers Point, was arrested April 4 and charged with lack of driver's license/insurance/registration.
Shawn Deque Spellman, 38, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 4 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Kaitlyn Diane Hayes, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 5 and charged with simple assault.
Jose Martinez, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 7 and charged with driving while license suspended, driving under the influence and reckless driving
Karla Yamela Florian, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 7 and charged with obstruction of justice.