Kiongozi G. Lumumba, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 28 by Detective Michael E. Figueroa and charged with burglary, fraud and theft by unlawful taking/disposition.
Fahim Mohammed Jamil, 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 30 by Patrolwoman Astrid Aurelus and charged with driving with a suspended license.
Ellis Ray Huff, 31, of Plesantville, was arrested March 31 by Patrolwoman Astrid Aurelus and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Adalberto Luis Torres, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 3 by Patrolmen Marlon Hernandez and Juan Morillo and charged with aggravated assault, damage to property and simple assault.