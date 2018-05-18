Dante N. Cody, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 9 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Demetrius V. Mallory, 19, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 9 and charged with failure to observe stop or yield sign, possession of cocaine/heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine.
Javon A. Mears, 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 11 and charged with distributing drugs on school property, possession of cocaine/heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine.
Javier A. Garcia, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 14 and charged with obstruction of justice.
Louis Bethea, 29, of Absecon, was arrested May 14 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Sergio Ruiz, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 14 and charged with driving under the influence.