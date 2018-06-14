A little rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of Absecon’s Bike Crawl to support the Emma C. Attales class of 2019. Participants came prepared for the weather. Event organizers, Kelly McNulty, Erin Pontari and Courtney Neal wanted to organize a fundraiser that was fun. So more than 80 riders came out on Sunday, June 3 to ride through puddles to support the class of 2019 in a Bike Crawl.
Bikers met at Absecon’s football field to begin their trek through Absecon. The trail led them to Villa Rifici where the owner John Rifici served pizzas, while councilman Steve Light acted as the official judge of the helmet decorating contest. First prize was awarded to Michelle Costello.
Next stop was the Hi Point Pub, owner Todd Jaobs couldn’t resist getting in on the fun. Professional photographer Leenie Light snapped pictures at the themed photo booth. Hi Point Manager Mike Vincent and Todd jumped in for their own picture. The next stop was of course The Black Cat, where Jimmy Falivene welcomed riders who took chances on over 20 raffles, while enjoying the music of Tony and Mel.
The “Crawl” was a huge success. Bob Wenz, noted, “It is great to have these types of events that promote Absecon and the local business community.” I think Brigid Hughes and the committee are already planning the 2nd annual Bike Crawl.