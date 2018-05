The Leeds Avenue School STEM Club for students in kindergarten and first and second grade held a fundraiser for the Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary in Mays Landing. The school raised $1,164.35 in a fundraiser called Pennies for Rescued Animals. The check was presented to the founder of the Funny Farm, Laurie Zaleski, on Tuesday, May 22. It was the largest donation the Funny Farm has received through a school fundraiser.