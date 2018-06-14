Students of North Main Street School in Pleasantville interacted with LPGA golfers at their annual Golf Assembly on June 5. On June 7, Golf Club members attended the LPGA Classic held at the Seaview Golf Course.
For the third consecutive year, John Show of Show Sports Media, out of Cornelius, North Carolina, hosted students of North Main who got an inside look at the LPGA Classic.
With Show as their host, North Main students toured the press room and watched a live interview of LPGA players. The students also met the Japanese correspondent for the Golf Channel. The LPGA Champion, In-Kyung Kim, took a few moments out of her busy schedule to speak with the students.