After watching the Westminster Dog show with her parents, Grace Marczyk asked, "When is the rescue category?" She learned that the dog show was only for pure-bred dogs, and that is when she decided she was going to hold a dog show for mutts.
On Sunday, May 6, the first "all dog" dog show was held at Heritage Park in Absecon.
With support from their parents, a group of H. Ashton Marsh and Emma C. Attales schools' students planned the entire event, advertised by way of handmade posters and word of mouth throughout the city.
Donations were accepted for the Humane Society of Atlantic County. The girls raised $542 that will be presented to the Humane Society on May 20. They even secured donations from Petco, Animal House and the Humane Society.