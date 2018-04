Saraiya Richardson, 3, of Mays Landing, holds the results of her Cool Whip and food color STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — experiment at the Pleasantville library Saturday, April 14. The Pleasantville branch of the Atlantic County Library System held a Super STEM Saturday event for ages 1-4. The Atlantic County Library System-Pleasantville used a variety of materials in an effort to make STEM come alive for the area's preschool children.