Letter carriers across the country, in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service, will collect food for families in need on Saturday, May 12.
In Ocean City, carriers ask that residents collect and bag nonperishable food items, then place them by their mailboxes for pickup on Saturday. All food will be donated to the Ocean City Ecumenical Council Community Food Cupboard. Please do not include items that have expired or are in glass containers.
Volunteers are needed to help unload trucks and weigh, sort and shelve items. This will take place at St. Peter's United Methodist Church at Eighth Street and Central Avenue from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers should enter using the door off the alley. Students needing community service hours are welcome. For more information and to confirm attendance, call Dottie Cianci at 609-398-5563.
Recommended items include:
• Canned meats
• Canned vegetables
• Cans of fruit
• Cans of soup
• Cereal
• Tuna
• Cans of tomatoes
• Macaroni-and-cheese
• Cans of ravioli, Spaghetti O's
• Pork and beans
• Ramen noodles
• Individual packets of dry milk
• Juice
• Jelly
• Peanut butter
• Jello/pudding mix
• Crackers
• Rice
Microwaveable items are also needed, including:
• Mac-and-cheese
• Ravioli, Spaghetti O's, lasagna
• Cups of soup
• Microwave soups
• Microwave rice
• Hormel microwave meals
Laundry detergent, dish detergent, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toilet paper and paper towel are also requested.