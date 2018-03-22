Preschool children at Barbarito and Beyers Preschool in Mays Landing celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 8 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Front row left to right: Kylah Egan, Luci Riano, Alana White, Gianna Johnson and Kaydence Megronigle.Back row left to right: Bobby Duppel, River Holtzin, Gage Pitts, Juliana Self and Jeremiah Hannah. From left to right: Kylah Egan, Luci Riano and Gianna Johnson. Gianna Johnson. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Preschool children at Barbarito and Beyers Preschool in Mays Landing celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with clothing, arts and crafts, snacks, lunch, games and related activities. Stay informed! Sign up to receive breaking news delivered to your inbox. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Most Popular Egg Harbor Township police blotter Upper Township resident, committee argue ATV enforcement Egg Harbor Township Committee hires, promotes police officers Cape May County buys ad space in Times Square vacated by Toys R Us Lower's Cottrell, Ray commit to N.J. D-III colleges for football Featured Businesses