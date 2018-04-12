The Quilts of Valor foundation honored four members of the North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars with handmade quilts personalized for each recipient.
Veterans honored included Alexander Mouklas, 94, who served in the Navy in the Pacific Theater; Mable Jaworski, 93, who served in the European Theater in the Women's Army Corps; Henri J. Bedard, 94, who served in the Army in Europe and the D-Day invasion as a combat infantryman; and Robert Finn, 93, who served in the Army throughout Europe, also as a combat infantryman.
All said they were very proud of their service and would not hesitate to serve again.
Joe Orlando, VFW Post 5941 commander; John Vollrath, VFW Cape May County commander; Kathy Tweed, of the Quilts of Valor Foundation; Bill Lamb, VFW Post 5941 quartermaster; and various family members and friends celebrated with the honorees.