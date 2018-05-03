Atlantic Cape Community College's associate professor of communication Keith Forrest was once again selected by the school's students as Faculty Member of the Year. This was the fifth time the professor was chosen for the award, the most in the college's history. Forrest received the honor in 2009-10, 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2016-17, as well. He was honored for this year’s award at the Student Government Association Banquet on Friday, April 13, and will be recognized at Atlantic Cape’s Commencement on Thursday, May 17.