MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College's associate professor of communication Keith Forrest was once again selected by the school's students as Faculty Member of the Year.
This was the fifth time the professor was chosen for the award, the most in the college's history. Forrest received the honor in 2009-10, 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2016-17, as well. He was honored for this year’s award at the Student Government Association Banquet on Friday, April 13, and will be recognized at Atlantic Cape’s Commencement on Thursday, May 17.
Forrest founded the college’s annual Communication Awards Show, which is produced and staged by the college’s Communication Club, of which Forrest is a co-founder and adviser. ACCC's Communication Program offers five tracks including communication arts, creative writing, journalism, public relations and radio/television/film. Student accomplishments have ranged from internships with MTV and Walt Disney World to movie appearances and NJPA awards.
Forrest is widely published, with essays and commentaries appearing in numerous publications including The Philadelphia Inquirer. He was also a producer at E! Entertainment in Los Angeles. Forrest joined Atlantic Cape in the fall of 2004 and founded the Communication degree option in 2007. The Cape May native now resides in Collingswood with his wife, Kris, and their four children, Madeline, Elijah, Josh and Kameron.
For more information on the programs offered at Atlantic Cape Community College, call 609-343-5000, 609-625-1111, ext. 5000, or 609-463-3960 in Cape May County.