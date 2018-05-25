HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Cape Community College on May 23 honored a former trustee and Galloway Township educator by opening a veterans center on the campus in his name.
The Dave Evans Veterans Center will provide computer access, a lounge, career assistance, telehealth services and more.
Evans, a veteran of the Vietnam War, died last March at 69. In addition to sitting on the college board and teaching in Galloway schools, he also had served on Galloway's Township Committee.
Numerous dignitaries and legislators, or their representatives, presented proclamations to Evans’ daughter Erin.
“We are so happy to be able to offer this to our students and honor the memory of Mr. Evans,” Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba said.
“He was the voice of reason and the voice of experience,” college Board of Trustees Chairman Dave Coskey said. “He made a lasting impact on the college.”
Michael Francis, representing U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, said, “He was a monumental figure during his time at ACCC. It is fitting that his name would adorn this center.”
Atlantic County Freeholder Richard Dase knew Evans for more than half his life.
“He was my eighth-grade teacher,” Dase said. “He had a nickname for each student. He called me 'Sir Richard' every time I saw him. I was honored to eventually teach with him at Galloway Township Middle School.
“The students should be honored to have his name on the center.”
“My father didn’t talk in detail about the war,” Erin Evans said. “He knew the sacrifices made by the veterans of that war.
“He would feel humbled and honored by this recognition. I hope it makes a positive impact on the students. It’s what my dad would have wanted.”