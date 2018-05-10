MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation honored two almuni as recipients of the 2018 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award on April 19 at Careme’s Restaurant in the Academy of Culinary Arts.
Established in 2010, the President’s Distinguished Alumni Award has been presented annually to graduates of Atlantic Cape who have differentiated themselves through professional, public or community-based accomplishments. The 2018 honorees are considered representative of Atlantic Cape’s mission and exemplary role models for students.
Distinguished alumni recipients and their family members enjoyed a three-course meal prepared by the students of the Academy of Culinary Arts and were presented with award medallions and certificates of appreciation.
This year’s recipients were Raymond Davis, Class of 1992 of Egg Harbor Township, and Maria Mento, Class of 1977 of Ventnor.
Raymond Davis is the chief of police in Egg Harbor Township and active in the Atlantic County community, serving as president of the Atlantic County Chiefs of Police Association, the vice chairperson of the Egg Harbor Township Recreation Commission and a coach for youth baseball, hockey and soccer.
Maria Mento retired from the Atlantic County Utilities Authority in 2015 after 24 years of service, where she served as the chief finance officer and executive vice president. She is the vice president of the board of trustees for Atlantic Cape Community College and has worked with the United Way, American Red Cross and Association of Environmental Authorities of New Jersey. She is the city administrator for Ventnor.
This year’s recipients will also be recognized at Atlantic Cape’s commencement on May 17.
For more information about the Atlantic Cape Alumni Association and activities for alumni, contact Kristin Jackson at kjackson@atlantic.edu or 609-463-3621.