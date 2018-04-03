CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County now offers identification cards to county residents who have lost a child who had been serving in the armed forces.

The Gold Star Parent ID Card is available through the county clerk’s office. It may be used for discounts and courtesies offered by local businesses. County Clerk Rita Fulginiti introduced the program at the March 27 Board of Freeholders meeting, saying the cards were already available.

She described it as a way of saying thank you to families who have made a tremendous sacrifice.

“Gold Star parents deserve our appreciation and recognition,” Fulginiti said in a statement.

Former Gov. Chris Christie signed a law creating the Gold Star Parent ID program in January before the swearing in of new Gov. Phil Murphy. The card recognizes a parent, legal guardian or other legal custodian of a member of the U.S. armed forces who died while on active duty.

The Cape May County card is available at no cost to county residents who meet the criterion. The county already offered veteran ID cards.

Fuginiti says offering the cards costs the county very little. The county paid $100 to a programmer to set up the program to print them. So far, her office has not received any requests for one.

Applicants for the new card are required to show documentation, which could include certification from a support organization, the service member’s federal DD Form 1300 or an official report of casualty that demonstrates the individual’s relationship to the service member.

Many businesses and organizations offer special discounts or other kinds of recognition to those carrying veteran identification like the one offered by the clerk’s office. The county expects that most will extend those benefits to Gold Star families.

“I can tell you as a veteran, I go all over the country and I show them the card and I get a veteran’s discount,” said Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton, who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era. “It really is a wonderful recognition that is given to the veterans of this nation for their service. I’m very proud to be one of them, with the general here, too.”

He motioned to Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson, a retired brigadier general who served more than 40 years in the Army.

The use of a gold star to indicate a family has lost a family member dates to World War I, when families hung a service flag with a blue star to show they had a son in the armed forces. If the son was killed in action, a flag with a gold star was displayed. The practice became more common during World War II and continues today, with families who have sons or daughters on active duty placing a blue-star service flag in a front window.

For more information, call the Cape May County Clerk’s Office at 609-465-1018 or visit the office at 7 N. Main St.