St. Vincent de Paul Regional School’s Class of 2018 graduated Saturday, June 9, with a Mass and graduation ceremony at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Mays Landing.
The graduates are Omar Alam, Alexandria Ciurlino, Arianna Florano, Victoria Foster, Maura Furst, Kayla Helder, Charles Katzper Michael Keller, Shermia Liggins, Mason Medolla, Paula Roca, Anuj Roy, Rylie Smith and Sara Train.
The students from St. Vincent’s have many options for high school and almost all of them are being taken advantage of by this class. These students will be attending St. Augustine Prep, Holy Spirit High School, Atlantic Christian, Oakcrest, Egg Harbor Township, Cedar Creek, Mainland and ACIT.
According to Nancy Dixon, advancement director, “At St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, we are steeped in tradition. We strive to utilize every opportunity available to reinforce the values and beliefs that we hold dear. All of the traditions that we practice here at St. Vincent’s create wonderful memories for our kids. These traditions contribute to a sense of comfort and belonging. We send our graduates off with great memories, a solid foundation of faith, a strong sense of community and the willingness to serve."
The traditions the students followed in the weeks prior to graduation included the annual eighth-grade trip to New York City, where they enjoyed “Wicked” on Broadway and attended Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and a graduation dinner with their parents and faculty.
Each student wrote a beautiful letter to their parents, then enjoyed their final school dance with the other “upper floor” students. Their Kindergarten Prayer Partners hosted a barbecue lunch and some time at Gaskill Park to play and say good-bye. The Grandparents’ Association treated them to a breakfast buffet.
And, lastly, the “Final Farewell,” which is their last walk through the halls as their St. Vincent de Paul family bids them farewell. Our school family, students from preschool through the seventh grade, all the teachers and administrative staff, parents and grandparents lined the halls as they were called one by one by Principal Linda Pirolli. Parents waited at the end of that walk to meet them. Many tears were shed.
Many of these kids started St. Vincent’s in preschool and have been together for 11 years. Close friendships were formed as well as hearts, minds and souls.