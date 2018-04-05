MARGATE — The William H. Ross Elementary School held its second annual Day of Service on Thursday, March 29.
The school collected student donations throughout the month of March for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Donations included band aids, Q-tips, cotton balls and antibiotic cream, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, soap and more. The Margate Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association Local 41 made a $500 donation to round out the supplies for the care packages.
During the Day of Service, students packed the items into care packages to be distributed through the mission. As part of the event, Rescue Mission staff member Shelby Boggs spoke with the students and then accepted the donated care packages. The school was able to donate 100 care boxes.