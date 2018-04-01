Mia Alcoba, 14, of Pine Hill, NJ, left, and Celeste Curran-Smith, 16, of Las Vegas, were dressed to impress for the annual Easter Fashion Promenade at Music Pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
The annual Easter Fashion Promenade was held on the boardwalk at Music Pier in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Charles J. Olson / For The Press
Mia Alcoba, 14, of Pine Hill, NJ, left, and Celeste Curran-Smith, 16, of Las Vegas, were dressed to impress for the annual Easter Fashion Promenade at Music Pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Maria Phillips, of Philadelphia, won Best Dressed Teen Female during the annual Easter Fashion Promenade at Music Pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Children aged 9-12 years stand on stage for judges during the annual Easter Fashion Promenade at Music Pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Family and friends of participants in the annual Easter Fashion Promenade enjoy the festivities at Music Pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Children watch as other participants parade up to the stage during the annual Easter Fashion Promenade at Music Pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Easter Fashion Promenade participants wait for contest results at Music Pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Victoria Sedicum, of Bucks County, Pa., models a striking white bonnet during the annual Easter Fashion Promenade at Music Pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Henry Smith and Cora Wright, of Pleasantville, took home Best Dressed Couple honors during the annual Easter Fashion Promenade at Music Pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Kathy Cordell, of Bryn Mawr, Pa., won the Best Bonnet award during the annual Easter Fashion Promenade at Music Pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Chance Anglada, 3, of Ocean City, runs across a stage during the annual Easter Fashion Promenade at Music Pier on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.