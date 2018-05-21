Rosemont University men’s golfer Michael Lange III finished a memorable sophomore season by finishing among the top 10 at the NCAA Division III championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday.
Lange, a 2016 Atlantic City High School graduate from Brigantine, capped the four-day tournament with a 1-under-par 71 to finish tied for 10th overall. His other three scores were 70, 71 and 78 to finish with a 2-over 290 .
Lange’s opening-day 70 on May 15 tied the lowest score in relation to par in a single round in program history. The 70 also tied Lange’s personal best in college.
Baseball
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) singled and scored in Fairfield’s 8-4 win over Massachusetts. He doubled and scored in a 4-2 loss to Monmouth.
Robert Boselli III (Holy Spirit), Anthony’s older brother, scored and drove in a run for St. John’s in an 8-4 loss to Minnesota. In a 4-2 win over Butler, Sean Mooney (Ocean City) improved to 10-2, allowing two runs in seven innings with six strikeouts while Bosellii singled and scored.
Mercer County College won the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIX Tournament on May 12. Domonic Boselli (Holy Spirit), the youngest brother of Robert and Anthony), singled and drove in a run in a 4-1 win over Morris. In a 7-5 win over Lackawana, Boselli hit a solo homer. In an 11-6 win over Lackawana, Boselli doubled, scored and drove in a run. Mercer lost twice in the District Championship this past weekend to end its season.
Matt Colon (Buena Regional) pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief, allowing no runs and striking out two, in James Madison’s 12-3 win over Towson. He got the final two outs, including a strikeout, to earn his third save of the season in an 11-6 win over Towson.
Kyle Gerace (Mainland Regional) pitched a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two, in Rutgers’ 4-3 win over Monmouth.
Rowan went 2-2 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional, ending its season. Monny Strickland (Egg Harbor Township) scored in a 9-0 win over Castleton. Strickland singled, doubled and drove in two runs in a 6-5 loss to Misericordia. He singled and scored in a 4-1 win over Arcadia. In a 9-6 loss to Virginia Wesleyan, Strickland hit a three-run doubled and Steven Hewa (Absegami) singled and scored.
Arcadia went 1-2 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional, ending its season. Sean Carew (St. Augustine Prep) hit a two-run homer in a 10-3 loss to Union. He was named a MAC Commonwealth first-team all-star.
Rowing
Olivia Martinelli (Ocean City) was the coxswain for West Virginia’s second varsity four which placed fourth in the qualifier and seventh in the grand final at the Big 12 Conference Rowing Championships in Oak Ridge,Tennessee.
Four rowers from Holy Spirit helped Jacksonville win a fifth straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship in Camden on May 13. Calie Miller and Stephanie Di Ianni rowed on the winning second varsity eight and Claire McClenna and Sara Miller rowed the winning varsity eight.
Men's lacrosse
University of Maryland will look to repeat as the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse champions this weekend.
The top-seeded Terps, playing in a fourth straight Final Four, will continue their quest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 Duke in a semifinal. The Terps feature starting defender Bryce Young, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduated from Egg Harbor Township.
Also playing in the Final Four, held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, are third-seeded Yale and second-seeded Albany.
Maryland (14-3), advanced to the Final Four with tournament wins over Robert Morris (14-11) and Cornell (13-8). In 14 games this season, Young has two goals, three assists, 21 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers.
On April 18, Young was take in the second round of the Major League Lacrosse draft by the Ohio Machine. His pro career will begin shortly after this weekend.
Women’s lacrosse
Caldwell junior defender Rachel Lucia (Egg Harbor Township) was named to the CACC first team.
Women's track
Rowan’s Melina Johnson (Egg Harbor Township) competed at Swarthmore Final Qualifier, taking eighth in the 200 meter dash (25.96).
Men’s track
Rowan competed at the Swarthmore Final Qualifier last week. Hunter Barbieri (EHT) ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:16.06). In the 400, Barbieri took ninth (49.16), and Justin Bishop (Mainland) was 10th (49.29).
Rowan also competed at the All-Atlantic Region Conference Championships. Barbieri and Bishop ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:14.45). In the 400, Bishop took fifth (48.85) and Barbieri sixth (49.02).
On Monday, Barbieri was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.
Alex Rosenbleeth (EHT) ran on Tampa’s winning 4x400 relay (3:28.88) at the Tampa Track Classic.