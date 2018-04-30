Michael Lange III (Atlantic City H.S.) helped the Rosemont College men's golf team win the Colonial States Athletic Conference Championship in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
Lange finished fifth overall. It was the first men’s conference championship in school history and the first championship since the women’s tennis team won in 1993-94.
The Ravens qualified for the NCAA Championships, which will be held May 15-18 at Grandover Resort in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland) finished 31st at the Centennial Conference Championships in Macungie, Pennsylvania, held Saturday and Sunday. He shot an 81, a 90 and an 82 over three rounds.
Softball
Rachael Zeides (Ocean City) singled twice in Rider’s 12-1 loss to Villanova. She singled, doubled and scored in a 5-4 win over Drexel. She singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs in a 14-10 loss to Drexel. She singled, scored and drove in a run in a 6-5 loss to Canisius. She tripled and scored in a 13-5 win over Canisius.
Samantha Errera (Cedar Creek) scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of New Haven’s 4-3 win over Le Moyne. She also scored the go-ahewad run in the sixth inning of a 2-0 win over Le Moyne.
Nicole Wisser (EHT) got the win, striking out six, in Nyack's 7-4 win over Concordia.
Becca Roesch (Absegami) had three singles, a run and the winning RBI in Slippery Rock’s 14-13 victory over Gannon.
Zoe Robertson (EHT) singled twice in Albright’s 11-1 loss to Arcadia.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) hit an RBI single in Cabrini’s 3-2 win over Cedar Crest. She singled and scored twice in a 9-5 win over Cedar Crest. She doubled, scored and drove in two runs in a 9-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
In Neumann’s 12-0 win over Rosemont, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run and Kate Korte (EHT) singled twice and scored twice. Korte went 3 for 3 with a double and two runs in a 7-4 win over Rosemont. Korte singled, doubled and scored in a 15-0 win over Notre Dame (Maryland). Lagroteria singled, doubled, scored three runs and an RBI in a 13-0 win over Notre Dame.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) went 3 for 4 with a pair of home runs, three runs and three RBIs in Penn State Brandywine’s 11-3 win over Penn State Hazelton.
Madison Hagerty (Our Lady of Mercy) hit an RBI single in Rosemont’s 7-4 loss to Neumann. She singled, doubled and scored in a 9-1 win over Notre Dame (Maryland). She had an RBI doubled and scored in a 6-2 win over Notre Dame.
Cris McElhinney (EHT) doubled twice, scored and drove in two runs in Williams College’s 16-7 win over Smith College.
Baseball
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) singled, doubled and drove in a run in Delaware State’s 3-1 loss to Delaware.
Mike Vasturia (St. Augustine) pitched two shutout innings of relief in Maryland’s 6-1 win over James Madison.
Robert Boselli III (Holy Spirit) singled, doubled, scored three runs and drove in one for St. John’s in a 34-7 win over Xavier. He homered, scored twice and drove in two runs in a 9-4 win over Xavier.
Dom Boselli (Holy Spirit), Robert’s younger brother, homered and drove in three runs in Mercer County College’s 7-6 loss to Delaware Tech. Andrew Mormile (Wildwood) singled twice and scored in a 8-7 win over Delaware Tech. Mormile singled and scored twice and Boselli singled and scored in a 10-5 win over Sussex County.
In Mercer County's 7-1 win over Sussex County, Jimmy Versage (Middle Township) doubled and scored, Tyler Knox (Holy Spirit) singled twice and scored and Chris Mormile (Wildwood), Andrew’s older brother, struck out three in two shutout innings.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) hit a grand slam in Bloomsburg’s 11-10 win over Le Moyne.
Austin Blumetti (Mainland) pitched two innings for the save, allowing a run and striking out one, in USciences’ 4-2 win over Concordia. He earned his first win of the season in a seven-inning complete game, allowing one run and striking out three, in a 4-1 win over Felician.
Sean Carew (St. Augustine) singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run in Arcadia’s 11-6 loss to The College of New Jersey. He doubled, drove in two runs and scored in an 11-8 win over Stevenson.
Sean McFadden (Cedar Creek) pitched a seven-inning shutout for his first collegiate win in Delaware Valley’s 5-0 win over Manhattanville. He allowed two hits and three walks and struck out two.
Mike Di Ianni (Holy Spirit) got the last four batters out in Gwynedd Mercy’s 4-1 win over Cairn.
Andrew Fowler (EHT) singled twice and drove in a run in Neumann’s 7-3 win over Immaculata. Marty Cortellessa (Mainland) singled, scored and drove in a run in a 13-2 win over Marywood.
Monny Strickland (EHT) went 2 for 5 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs in Rowan’s 10-7 loss to Penn State-Abington. Strickland went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Steven Hewa (Absegami) doubled, scored and drove in a run in a 14-0 win over New Jersey City.
In a 21-10 win over William Paterson, Strickland went 3 for 5 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Hewa singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Strickland went 3 for 5 with a game-tying solo homer in the ninth inning of a 7-6 loss to William Paterson in 10 innings. In a 5-2 win over New Jersey City, Andrew Cartier (Buena Regional) pitched two shutout innings of relief, striking out four.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) singled and doubled in Ursinus’ 3-1 win over Washington College. He went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs in a 13-10 loss to Washington. He went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI in an 11-9 loss to Muhlenberg.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) singled, scored and drove in two runs in Widener’s 11-5 win over Cabrini. He singled twice, doubled twice and scored three runs in an 11-10 win over Elizabethtown. He singled three times and drove in three runs in a 6-2 win over Hood. He singled twice, doubled and scored in a 13-4 loss to Hood.
Jack Parkinson (St. Augustine) singled twice, scored and drove in four runs in Rowan College at Gloucester County’s 17-1 win over Delaware County. He pitched a complete-game-shutout, allowing one hit and a walk and striking out eight in seven innings, in a 2-0 win over Bergen. With that win, the Roadrunners (39-3) extended their winning streak to 24 games.
Men’s lacrosse
Three St. Augustine Prep graduates contributed in Delaware’s 18-7 win over Drexel. Charlie Kitchen scored five goals with an assist. Joe Eisele had three goals and an assist, and Dean DiSimone added an assist.
Will Fox (St. Augustine) went 6 for 17 in faceoffs and had four ground balls in Fairfield’s 8-7 loss to Towson.
Nick DeCaprio (EHT) had eight ground balls and one a faceoff in Michigan’s 10-9 win over Penn State.
Georgian Court won the inaugural Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championship on Sunday with a 9-7 victory over Chestnut Hill. Connor Houghton (EHT) had a goal and an assist. In the semifinal, a 17-4 win over Wilmington, Houghton had two assists and Quinn had two goals.
Jack O’Connell (St. Augustine) had six ground balls and two caused turnovers in Wilkes’ 9-6 win over DeSales.
Women’s lacrosse
Rachel Lucia (EHT) had four ground balls and three draw controls in Caldwell’s 18-12 win over Wilmington in the first round of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference tournament.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had three goals in Rowan’s 20-3 win over Rutgers-Camden. Gillespie and Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) had assists in a 19-2 win over Nuemann.
Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored twice, and Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) had an assist in Widener’s 16-6 loss to Albright. Kelley scored in an 18-5 loss to Stevenson.
Women’s track and field
Emma Bean (Mainland Regional) won the 5,000 meter (19 minutes, 9.17 seconds) for host The College of New Jersey at the two-day Lion Invitational.
Widener’s Rebecca Love (Egg Harbor Township) finished second to Bean in the 5,000 (19:56.04).
Amber Jenkins (Egg Harbor Township) helped the La Salle 4x100-meter relay break two records at the Penn Relays. On the first day, they finished in 47.08 seconds for 26th. The Explorers broke the record the next day in 47.07 to take seventh among nine teams in the Eastern Finals. She also ran on the distance medley relay (11:38.62) that took third and broke a program record.
Rowan also competed at the Penn Relays. Melina Johnson (EHT) finished 10th in the 200 (26.91).
Devon Terwilliger (Ocean City) was sixth in the 400 (1:06.14) for Loyola at the Lehigh Games.
Monmouth also competed at the Lehigh Games. Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) took second in the long jump (37 feet, 6.5 inches). Casey Sturts (Buena Regional) took second in the pole vault (12-05.5).
Men’s track and field
Louis Paone (Ocean City) ran a personal-best 9:24 in the 3,000 steeplechase for Liberty to take sixth at the Virginia Grand Prix at the University of Virginia.
Alex Dessoye (EHT) ran on Bucknell’s 4x100 relay that took 19th (41.64) on the first day of the Penn Relays. His relay took second in the Eastern Finals on the next day (41.22).
Alvin Abraham (EHT) ran on Rider’s 4x400 relay that took sixth (3:15.54) at the Penn Relays.
Eric Barnes (EHT) ran on Rutgers’ 4x800 relay that took third (7:32.16) at the Penn Relays.
Justin Bishop (Mainland) competed with Rowan's 4x400 relay to take eighth (3:11.99) at the Penn Relays. Martin Maldonado (EHT) ran on the 4x800 (7:42.15) that finished 12th.
Rowing
Frances Kane (Ocean City) rowed in the stroke seat of Penn's varsity eight that won against Indiana, Duke and Notre Dame at the Dale England Cup in Indiana. Penn finished second overall.
Olivia Martinelli (Ocean City) was the coxswain for West Virginia's third varsity eight that won against Saint Joseph's in Philadelphia. That boat also took second place against Delaware.
Football
Ursinus linebacker Kevin Wiesner (Ocean City) earned two team awards during an April 20 banquet.
Wiesner was awarded the Centennial Conference Football Academic Honor Roll for attaining a 3.5 or higher GPA. He also was named the team's Special Teams MVP. He will graduate May 12 with a degree in health and exercise.