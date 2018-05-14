Villanova University freshman Amir Brock won a gold medal at the Big East track and field championships in Geneva, Ohio, on Saturday.
Brock, a 2017 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, ran on the winning men's 4x400-meter relay that finished in 3 minutes, 12.12 seconds.
Brock also earned a bronze medal with the 4x100 relay (41.60) and ran a personal best in his heat of the 200 (21.77) before taking fifth in the final with a new best time (21.60). Ishmael Muhammad (Oakcrest) finished his 800 heat in 1:53.06 and finished eighth in the final.
The Wildcats finished second in the overall team standings.
Cade Antonucci (Holy Spirit) took seventh in the javelin (213-03) for Auburn at the Southeastern Conference Championships.
Alex Dessoye (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Bucknell’s seventh-place 4x100 relay that clocked the fastest time in school history (41.19 seconds) at the Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America (IC4A) Championships in Princeton.
Alvin Abraham (EHT) ran on Rider’s 12th-place 4x100 relay (42.12) at the IC41 Championships. Abraham also ran on the 4x400 relay that took ninth (3:17.58).
Rowan's Hunter Barbieri (EHT) and Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) were named New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team all-stars for the 4x400 relay. Bishop was named to the second team for the 400 and Barbieri was named an honorable mention for the 400.
Women’s track
Stockton University women’s track and field senior Emily Higbee was voted Most Outstanding Athlete and by the New Jersey Athletic Conference and earned NJAC first-team honors in the shot put, discus and hammer throw Thursday.
The Holy Spirit High School graduate from Absecon won the hammer throw for the third straight year, the shot put for the second year straight and the discus at the NJAC Championships last week. Her work this season also earned her second-team honors in the javelin.
Casey Sturts (Buena Regional) tied for seventh in the pole vault (12 feet, 1.5 inches) for Monmouth at the Eastern College Athletic Conference D-I Championships at Princeton.
Joshonda Johnson (Absegami) ran on Rider’s 4x400 relay that finished 22nd (3:55.55) at the ECAC Championships.
The College of New Jersey's Emma Bean (Mainland) was named a first-team NJAC all-star in the 10,000 and an honorable mention in the 5,000.
Baseball
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine Prep) pitched four shutout innings to improve to 6-1 in Duke’s 5-2 win over Liberty. He struck out five.
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) doubled, scored and drove in a run in Fairfield’s 5-3 win over UMass Lowell. He went 2 for 4 with and RBI single and a solo home run in a 7-4 loss to UMass Lowell.
Matt Colon (Buena Regional) pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief, striking out one, for James Madison in a 6-4 win over North Carolina State. He pitched two-thirds of an inning, striking out one, in a 9-3 win over Hofstra.
Kyle Gerace (Mainland Regional) got the final two outs in Rutgers’ 5-2 loss to Maryland. He struck out one.
Bloomsburg went 2-2 in the Pennsylvania States Athletic Conference Tournament. Andrew Holmes (Egg Harbor Township) singled and scored in a 5-4 win over Slippery Rock.
Sean Carew (St. Augustine) singled and scored three runs in Arcadia’s 14-12 win over Penn State-Harrisburg.
Gwynedd Mercy went 3-2 in the CSAC Tournament. Mike Di Ianni (Holy Spirit) pitched a scoreless inning of relief in a 14-6 win over Neumann. He pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings in a 4-2 loss to Keystone.
Nuemann went 1-2 in the CSAC Tournament. Andrew Fowler (EHT) singled and drove in two runs in a 14-6 loss to Gwynedd Mercy. He singled twice in a 7-5 win over Cabrini. In a 2-1 loss to Gwynedd Mercy, Matt McLaughlin (Mainland) doubled and scored.
Men’s lacrosse
Bryce Young (St. Augustine) had an assist and two caused turnovers in Maryland’s 14-11 win over Robert Morris in the opening round of the D-I tournament. The Terrapins, the defending national champions, advanced to the quarterfinals for the fifth straight season and will play Cornell at noon Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland.
Rowing
Austin Theuret (Holy Spirit) rowed on Temple's heavyweight varsity eight that took first (5:34.409) at the Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia.