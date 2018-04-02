A pair of Egg Harbor Township residents squared off in an NCAA Division I Big Ten Conference matchup Saturday.
Bryce Young, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate, and the University of Maryland beat 2015 Prep graduate Nick DeCaprio and Michigan 13-5. Both former Hermits started on defense for their respective teams.
Young scored a goal and added a ground ball in the win for the Terrapins, who are the defending national championships. DeCaprio scooped three ground balls for the Wolverines.
Young has two goals, seven ground balls and four caused turnovers for the 8-1 Terps, ranked second in the country. DeCaprio has three goals, an assist, 24 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers for No. 18 Michigan (7-3).
Connor Houghton (EHT) had a ground ball in Georgian Court’s 12-4 loss to Long Island Post last Tuesday.
Baseball
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) doubled and scored a run in Delaware State’s 3-2 loss to Coppin State on March 26. He went 3 for 5 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 10-5 loss to Georgetown on Wednesday. He singled, scored and drove in a run in an 8-5 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday.
In Hofstra’s 14-6 win over Monmouth last Tuesday, Billy Kral (Holy Spirit) threw a strikeout in relief.
Kyle Gerace (Mainland Regional) pitched a perfect sixth inning in Rutgers’ 6-0 loss to Michigan State on Sunday.
Rob Boselli III (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for St. John’s in an 11-5 win over Minnesota on Thursday. Boselli singled, scored twice and drove in a run in a 9-8 loss to Minnesota on Friday. Boselli went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) singled and scored in Bloomsburg’s 5-4 win over Shippensburg in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. In the second game, a 5-1 loss, he doubled.
Andrew Sibson (Cedar Creek) went five innings in the no-decision, allowing three runs and striking out five in Chestnut Hill's 5-3 win over University of the Sciences on Saturday.
In the University of the Sciences’ 7-3 loss to Goldey-Beacom in the first of a doubleheader Wednesday, Kris Morgenweck (St. Augustine) allowed a run in seven innings with eight strikeouts and Ryan Johnson (Oakcrest) struck out two in 2/3 of an inning. Morgenweck walked and scored twice in a 12-2 win in the second game.
Justin Epifanio (EHT) went 2 for 4 with an RBI in Montclair State’s 8-1 loss to DeSales last Tuesday.
Monny Strickland (EHT) went 2 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs in Rowan’s 13-1 win over Neumann on March 26. Justin Smith (Hammonton) pitched a scoreless seventh with a strikeout as well. In a 2-0 win over Haverford last Tuesday, Andrew Cartier (Buena) went seven scoreless, allowing three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts while Strickland went 2 for 4 with an RBI. In a 3-2 win over Neumann on Wednesday, Strickland doubled, scored and drove in a run and Smith pitched three shutout innings, striking out three. Strickland doubled and drove in a run during Rowan’s doubleheader Saturday, a 6-2 loss and 5-3 win against Ramapo.
Brady Kessler (EHT) went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs in Stevenson’s 13-12 loss to Hood on March 26. He went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and an RBI in a 5-3 loss to Albright on Thursday. He went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI in a 21-4 loss to Albright on Saturday.
In Mercer County College’s 11-0 win over ASA Brooklyn last Tuesday, Dom Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs. In Mercer’s 5-4 win over Brookdale in the first of a doubleheader Wednesday, Boselli had a single and an RBI. In the second game, an 8-0 win, Tyler Knox (Holy Spirit) scored a run.
Chris Sieg (Atlantic County Institute of Technology) singled and scored three runs in Rowan College of Gloucester County’s 19-9 win over Thomas Jefferson (JV) on Thursday.
Softball
Nicole Wisser (EHT) doubled in Nyack’s 7-1 loss to Caldwell last Tuesday. In a 5-4 win over Wilmington on Wednesday, Wisser allowed four runs in seven innings with four strikeouts for the win. In a 7-1 win over Goldey-Beacom on Saturday, Wisser allowed a run with seven strikeouts in seven innings for the decision.
Bri Lagroteria (EHT) scored twice in Neumann’s 11-1 win over Marywood on March 26. Lagroteria doubled and scored and Kate Korte (EHT) went 2 for 3 in an 8-3 win over Cedar Crest in the first of a doubleheader Thursday. In the second game, an 8-3 win, Korte singled, scored and drove in a run and Taylor Sirolli (St. Joseph) pitched seven innings, allowing three unearned runs with three strikeouts.
Madison Hagerty (Our Lady of Mercy) singled and stole a base in Rosemont’s 15-0 loss to Marywood in the first of a doubleheader last Tuesday. She doubled in the second game, a 10-1 loss.
In Rutgers-Newark’s 9-1 win over Lehman in the first of a doubleheader last Tuesday, Sam Morton (Mainland) doubled, scored twice and drove in a run and Maranda Jo Shinn (Hammonton) struck out three in an inning of relief. In the second game, an 18-3 win, Shinn got the win, going three innings with five strikeouts. Morton went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs in a 5-1 win over St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Women's lacrosse
Rachel Lucia (EHT) had three goals, two ground balls and seven draw controls in Caldwell’s 22-2 win over Felician last Tuesday. She had a goal, an assist, three ground balls and three caused turnovers in a 13-10 loss to Bridgeport on Thursday.
Vanessa Pagliei (Mainland) had a goal and an assist in Holy Family’s 19-9 loss to Wilmington last Tuesday. She scored twice in a 20-13 win over Nyack on Thursday.
Caroline Kelley (Absegami) had a goal and a ground ball in Widener’s 18-5 loss to Swarthmore last Tuesday. She scored twice in a 24-11 win over Eastern on Saturday.
Women’s tennis
Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) won 6-0, 6-4 in the first singled and won an 8-1 in the first doubles for Bloomsburg in a 9-0 win over Lycoming on March 26. She won 8-2 in the first doubles of an 8-1 win over Millersville on Friday. She won 8-4 in the first doubles of a 5-4 win over West Chester on Saturday.
Susan Callahan (Holy Spirit) won her singles match 6-0, 6-0, and her doubles 8-1 in Immaculata’s 8-0 win over Cairn last Tuesday. She won her doubles match 8-5 in a 6-3 loss to Goucher on Thursday.
Men’s golf
Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland Regional) tied for sixth overall out of 72 golfers, shooting a 6-over-par 77 for Ursinus at the Scotland Run Shootout on Saturday.
Women’s outdoor track
Amber Jenkins (Egg Harbor Township) won the 400-meter in 57.86 for La Salle at the Fred Hardy Invitational held Friday and Saturday in Richmond, Virginia.
Rider won the Rider 5-Way Meet on Saturday. Asia Young (Holy Spirit) took second in the long jump (5.68 meters).
For host Widener on Saturday, Rebecca Love (EHT) was 10th in the 1,500 (5:05.02) at the Danny Curran Invitational on Friday.
Men's outdoor track
Alex Dessoye (EHT) took second in the 400 (49.32) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (41.74) for Bucknell at the Jim Taylor Invitational in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. He also took fifth in the 200 (22.84) while twin, Robert Dessoye (EHT) was third (1:58.83) in the 800. Ninh Lam (EHT) took fourth in the hammer throw (44.21), fifth in the discus (42.13) and 10th in the shot put (11.94).
Louis Corgliano (Hammonton) took third in the 3000 steeplechase (9:05.48) for Maryland at the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida, held Friday to Sunday.
Eric Barnes (EHT) finished second in the 800 (1:55.52) for Rutgers at the Florida Relays.
Justin Bishop (Mainland) was on the winning 4x400 relay (3:17.43) and took second in the 400 (49.86) for Rowan at the Danny Curran Invitational on Friday at Widener University. On Saturday,. Hunter Barbieri (EHT) was fifth in the 800 (1:58.67).
Brandon Truong (EHT) threw a personal best 12.36 meters in the shot put for Stevens Institute of Technology at the Stockton Invitational on Saturday.
Isaac Clark (Pleasantville) was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Outdoor Athlete of the Week last Tuesday. At the Arkansas Spring Invitational held March 23 and 24, he broke the school record in the 800 (1:50.27) and anchored the 4x400 (3:20) which took first.