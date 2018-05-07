The Rowan University baseball team won the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championship on Sunday.
The Profs beat Ramapo 4-1 in the second game of the final Sunday to win its 16th championship and first since 2014. Rowan, ranked sixth in the country, improved to 33-9 and advances to the NCAA Division III tournament. The bracket for the national tournament will be announced Sunday.
Monny Strickland (Egg Harbor Township H.S.), Andrew Cartier (Buena Regional) and Steven Hewa (Absegami) contributed to the championship season.
In a 14-2 win over Rutgers-Camden, Strickland singled, scored and drove in a run, and Hewa singled twice and drove in three runs. In a 3-2 win over Ramapo, Strickland hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. In a 13-8 win over Kean, Strickland went 3 for 5 with a run, and Cartier picked up the win, striking out four.
In the championship, a 4-1 win over Ramapo, Hewa singled and scored and Strickland singled.
Ramapo completed in the NJAC Tournament, going 3-2 and losing in the final. Evan Ochlan (Ocean City) scored the winning run in a 4-3 win over Kean.
Widener competed in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament, going 1-2. Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) singled and scored three runs in a 17-4 win over Alvernia. He had a double and three RBIs in the championship game, a 13-12, 10-inning loss to Hood.
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine Prep) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in Duke’s 13-4 win over Gardner-Webb.
Matt Colon (Buena Regional) pitched the final two outs of James Madison’s 5-4 loss to UNC Wilmington, striking out one.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) singled twice in Bloomsburg’s 3-2 win over Millersville. He hit an RBI single in a 5-3 loss to Millersville.
Jack Loefflad (Mainland) singled, scored and drove in two runs in Tampa’s 16-3 win over Eckerd.
Sean Carew (St. Augustine) scored twice in Arcadia’s 13-5 win over Hood. He went 4 for 6 with a home run, four runs and an RBI in a 25-12 win over Hood.
Mike Di Ianni (Holy Spirit) pitched a complete game, allowing a run and striking out eight, in Gwynedd Mercy’s 6-1 win over Neumann.
Andrew Fowler (EHT) singled, doubled and drove in a run in Neumann’s 12-9 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.
Matt Branco (Absegami) singled, scored and drove in a run in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 16-14 win over Scranton.
Softball
New Haven went 1-1 in the Northeast 10 Conference Tournament. Samantha Errera (Cedar Creek) pinch-ran and scored in a 5-2 win over Le Moyne. She pinch-ran and scored in a 6-2 loss to Southern New Hampshire.
Neumann went 3-2 during the CSAC Tournament. In a 9-0 win over Marywood, Kate Korte (EHT) singled twice, scored and drove in a run. In a 7-4 win over Cabrini, Korte went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs.
Cabrini went 0-2 in the CSAC Tournament. Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) singled and scored twice in a 7-4 loss to Neumann.
Men’s lacrosse
St. Augustine Prep graduates Charlie Kitchen and Dean DiSimone were named to the Colonial Athletic Association first team. In a 9-8 loss to Towson in the first round of the CAA Tournament, Kitchen scored two goals. Joe Eisele (St. Augustine) scored three and DiSimone had a goal and an assist.
Maryland went 1-1 in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Bryce Young (St. Augustine) had four ground balls in a 12-9 win over Rutgers. He had two ground balls and two caused turnovers in a 13-10 loss to Johns Hopkins. The Terps (12-3), the defending national champions, earned an at-large bid to the national tournament and will face the winner of Robert Morris or Canisius on Sunday.
Women's track
Asia Young (Holy Spirit) won the long jump (5.94 meters) for Rider at the MAAC Championships. Joshonda Johnson (Absegami) ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:55.32). Johnson also took third in the 100 hurdles (14.35), fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:05.59) and was named the MAAC Co-Rookie Female Track Performer of the Meet.
Casey Sturts (Buena Regional) won the pole vault (11-11.75) for Monmouth at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships at Rider. Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) took second in the triple jump (38-9.5). Sturts took fifth in the high jump (5-01).
Amber Jenkins (EHT) was 16th in the 400 and 22nd in the 200 for La Salle at the Atlantic 10 Championships in Fairfax, Virginia. She also ran on the seventh-place 4x100 relay team (47.15).
Emma Bean (Mainland Regional) won the 10-kilometer race in 40:04.95 for TCNJ. She took third in the 5,000 (18:04.09).
Men’s track
Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional H.S.) was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Bishop took second (49.07) and Hunter Barbieri (EHT) was third (49.20) in the 400 for Rowan, which won the NJAC Championships on Saturday. Barbieri and Bishop ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:17.23). Martin Maldonado (EHT) was fifth in the 800 (1:56.46).
Alex Dessoye (EHT) took fifth in the 400 (48.63) for Bucknell at the Patriot League Championships in Easton, Pennsylvania. He and his twin, Robert Dessoye (EHT), won gold in the 4x400 (3:12.47) relay. Alex Dessoye also ran on the 4x100 relay that finished fourth (41.21).
Alvin Abraham (EHT) took third in the 200 (22.27) for Rider at the MAAC Championships. He also ran on the 4x400 that finished second (3:16.82) and the 4x100 relay which took second (42.02).
Elijah Crouch (Buena Regional) was 13th in the 800 (2:00.10) for Rutgers-Camden at the NJAC Championships.