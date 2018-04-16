Falcon's Keevon Berry (27) and Red Raider's Billy Kroeger (21) battle for the ball. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Falcon's Kevin Albright (13) scores in the first half. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Trent Laveson (13) looks to pass as Oakcrest' Kal-El Corbitt (16) moves in. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Red Raider's Marty Cattie (22) shoots on goal for a score. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Oakcrest’s MacGyver Hay (back) and Ocean City’s Joe Lloyd (9) jostle for the ball behind the net. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Christian Kuhn (left) puts the ball in the net past Falcon goal keep John Liberty (28). Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Oakcrest's Alex Harley (12) intercepts the shoot of Ocean City's Trent Laveson. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Chris Raniszewski (19) fires on goal as Falcon's MacGyver Hay attempts to block. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Chris Raniszewski (left) looks to pass on MacGyver Hay (10) of Oakcrest. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The Red Raiders’ Marty Cattie shoots for one of his four goals Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League game in Ocean City. Also pictured is the Falcons’ Josh Mensah. ‘On offense, we came out in the first quarter with a (5-0) lead and kept going,’ Cattie said. Below, Oakcrest’s MacGyver Hay, left, and Ocean City’s Joe Lloyd (9) jostle for the ball behind the net.
Ocean City's Joe Lloyd (9) moves in on goal on Kal-El Corbitt of Oakcrest. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Joe Lloyd (9) puts the ball in the net past Falcon goal keep John Liberty (28). Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Trent Laveson (13) looks to pass as Oakcrest' Kal-El Corbitt (16) moves in. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Falcon's MacGyver Hay (10) maneuvers around Ocean City players. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Oakcrest's Alex Harley (12) intercepts the shoot of Ocean City's Trent Laveson. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Falcon's Keevon Berry (27) and Red Raider's Billy Kroeger (21) battle for the ball. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Falcon's Kevin Albright (13) scores in the first half. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Trent Laveson (13) looks to pass as Oakcrest' Kal-El Corbitt (16) moves in. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Red Raider's Marty Cattie (22) shoots on goal for a score. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest’s MacGyver Hay (back) and Ocean City’s Joe Lloyd (9) jostle for the ball behind the net. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Christian Kuhn (left) puts the ball in the net past Falcon goal keep John Liberty (28). Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest's Alex Harley (12) intercepts the shoot of Ocean City's Trent Laveson. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City’s Anthony Inserra (25) maneuvers around MacGyver Hay of Oakcrest during Monday’s game in Ocean City. Inserra had three goals and four assists in the game.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Trent Laveson moves in on goal. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Chris Raniszewski (19) fires on goal as Falcon's MacGyver Hay attempts to block. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Chris Raniszewski (left) looks to pass on MacGyver Hay (10) of Oakcrest. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The Red Raiders’ Marty Cattie shoots for one of his four goals Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League game in Ocean City. Also pictured is the Falcons’ Josh Mensah. ‘On offense, we came out in the first quarter with a (5-0) lead and kept going,’ Cattie said. Below, Oakcrest’s MacGyver Hay, left, and Ocean City’s Joe Lloyd (9) jostle for the ball behind the net.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Joe Lloyd (9) moves in on goal on Kal-El Corbitt of Oakcrest. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Joe Lloyd (9) puts the ball in the net past Falcon goal keep John Liberty (28). Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Trent Laveson (13) looks to pass as Oakcrest' Kal-El Corbitt (16) moves in. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Falcon's MacGyver Hay (10) maneuvers around Ocean City players. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest's Alex Harley (12) intercepts the shoot of Ocean City's Trent Laveson. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest goalie John Liberty deflects a shot in the first half of Monday’s game. Liberty had nine saves.
OCEAN CITY — The Oakcrest High School boys lacrosse team matched Ocean City's intensity a majority of Monday's game.
The Falcons simply couldn't match the scoreboard.
Multiple times, Oakcrest had good possessions going, but something as simple as dropping a pass or not being able to hold onto a ball ended the Falcons' scoring chances. It were some of the factors that led to a 12-3 loss to the Red Raiders in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
1 of 20
The Red Raiders’ Marty Cattie shoots for one of his four goals Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League game in Ocean City. Also pictured is the Falcons’ Josh Mensah. ‘On offense, we came out in the first quarter with a (5-0) lead and kept going,’ Cattie said. Below, Oakcrest’s MacGyver Hay, left, and Ocean City’s Joe Lloyd (9) jostle for the ball behind the net.
Oakcrest's Alex Harley (12) intercepts the shoot of Ocean City's Trent Laveson. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Falcon's Kevin Albright (13) scores in the first half. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Joe Lloyd (9) puts the ball in the net past Falcon goal keep John Liberty (28). Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Oakcrest’s MacGyver Hay (back) and Ocean City’s Joe Lloyd (9) jostle for the ball behind the net. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Oakcrest's Alex Harley (12) intercepts the shoot of Ocean City's Trent Laveson. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Joe Lloyd (9) moves in on goal on Kal-El Corbitt of Oakcrest. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Falcon's MacGyver Hay (10) maneuvers around Ocean City players. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Red Raider's Marty Cattie (22) shoots on goal for a score. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Trent Laveson (13) looks to pass as Oakcrest' Kal-El Corbitt (16) moves in. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Trent Laveson (13) looks to pass as Oakcrest' Kal-El Corbitt (16) moves in. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Falcon's Keevon Berry (27) and Red Raider's Billy Kroeger (21) battle for the ball. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Chris Raniszewski (19) fires on goal as Falcon's MacGyver Hay attempts to block. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Christian Kuhn (left) puts the ball in the net past Falcon goal keep John Liberty (28). Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Chris Raniszewski (left) looks to pass on MacGyver Hay (10) of Oakcrest. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018.
1 of 20
The Red Raiders’ Marty Cattie shoots for one of his four goals Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League game in Ocean City. Also pictured is the Falcons’ Josh Mensah. ‘On offense, we came out in the first quarter with a (5-0) lead and kept going,’ Cattie said. Below, Oakcrest’s MacGyver Hay, left, and Ocean City’s Joe Lloyd (9) jostle for the ball behind the net.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest's Alex Harley (12) intercepts the shoot of Ocean City's Trent Laveson. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Falcon's Kevin Albright (13) scores in the first half. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest goalie John Liberty deflects a shot in the first half of Monday’s game. Liberty had nine saves.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Joe Lloyd (9) puts the ball in the net past Falcon goal keep John Liberty (28). Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest’s MacGyver Hay (back) and Ocean City’s Joe Lloyd (9) jostle for the ball behind the net. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Trent Laveson moves in on goal. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest's Alex Harley (12) intercepts the shoot of Ocean City's Trent Laveson. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Joe Lloyd (9) moves in on goal on Kal-El Corbitt of Oakcrest. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Falcon's MacGyver Hay (10) maneuvers around Ocean City players. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Red Raider's Marty Cattie (22) shoots on goal for a score. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Trent Laveson (13) looks to pass as Oakcrest' Kal-El Corbitt (16) moves in. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Trent Laveson (13) looks to pass as Oakcrest' Kal-El Corbitt (16) moves in. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City’s Anthony Inserra (25) maneuvers around MacGyver Hay of Oakcrest during Monday’s game in Ocean City. Inserra had three goals and four assists in the game.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Falcon's Keevon Berry (27) and Red Raider's Billy Kroeger (21) battle for the ball. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Chris Raniszewski (19) fires on goal as Falcon's MacGyver Hay attempts to block. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Christian Kuhn (left) puts the ball in the net past Falcon goal keep John Liberty (28). Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Chris Raniszewski (left) looks to pass on MacGyver Hay (10) of Oakcrest. Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Monday April 16, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
"We never got comfortable with the ball to start off, and then it was just the cuts, (and) the motion offense didn't click," Oakcrest coach Brett Hoffecker said.
Marty Cattie led Ocean City with four goals and three assists. Anthony Inserra had three goals and four assists, and Chris Raniszewski added three goals. Charlie Dahl made five saves.
Kevin Albright had two goals and A.J. Alleyne added one for the Falcons. John Liberty made nine saves.
"I give them (Oakcrest) credit," Hoffecker said. "We gave 100 percent. We wanted it, but it was just unfortunate that we weren't in the right spots at the right time."
Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre shared the same feelings about the game as Hoffecker. Though the scoreboard reflected a blowout, he felt his team should have played much better.
"I give all the credit in the world to Oakcrest," LaTorre said. "They outworked us that entire game. The score may not reflect that, but I was truly disappointed in the effort that we gave a vast majority of the game."
Ocean City (6-2) is ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. Oakcrest dropped to 5-2.
Ocean City jumped out to a 1-0 lead 2 minutes, 55 seconds into the game when Joe Lloyd Scored on an assist from Cattie.
Christian Kuhn got Ocean City's next goal a minute later, and Cattie scored the next two goals to make it 4-0. Cattie's first goal came off of a bad bounce following a nice save by Oakcrest goalie John Liberty.
"The one thing that I saw that I'm going to talk about is the communication," Hoffecker said. "We have to talk... That's what we lacked today from the defense.
"(Ocean City) can rip it from all area. We played a strong zone to force those outside shots. But it's impressive to see that motion offense like that."
Raniszewski capped the scoring in the quarter with 29 seconds left.
Oakcrest fought back in the second quarter, getting goals from Kevin Albright and A.J. Alleyne. But Ocean City was able to respond after each goal to hold onto a five-goal advantage heading into halftime.
In the second half, Ocean City was able to use longer possessions while containing the Falcons on theirs.
"Really, we just worked the ball around (and) looked for the extra pass," said Cattie, a 17-year-old junior from Ocean City. "The defense just locked it down. We had to lock down two of their good players and it worked."