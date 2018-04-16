OCEAN CITY — The Oakcrest High School boys lacrosse team matched Ocean City's intensity a majority of Monday's game.

The Falcons simply couldn't match the scoreboard.

Multiple times, Oakcrest had good possessions going, but something as simple as dropping a pass or not being able to hold onto a ball ended the Falcons' scoring chances. It were some of the factors that led to a 12-3 loss to the Red Raiders in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

Ocean City vs Oakcrest Boys Lacrosse

Oakcrest vs. Ocean City in a CAL boys lacrosse match held at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.   Monday April 16, 2018.

1 of 20

"We never got comfortable with the ball to start off, and then it was just the cuts, (and) the motion offense didn't click," Oakcrest coach Brett Hoffecker said.

Marty Cattie led Ocean City with four goals and three assists. Anthony Inserra had three goals and four assists, and Chris Raniszewski added three goals. Charlie Dahl made five saves.

Kevin Albright had two goals and A.J. Alleyne added one for the Falcons. John Liberty made nine saves.

"I give them (Oakcrest) credit," Hoffecker said. "We gave 100 percent. We wanted it, but it was just unfortunate that we weren't in the right spots at the right time."

Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre shared the same feelings about the game as Hoffecker. Though the scoreboard reflected a blowout, he felt his team should have played much better.

"I give all the credit in the world to Oakcrest," LaTorre said. "They outworked us that entire game. The score may not reflect that, but I was truly disappointed in the effort that we gave a vast majority of the game."

Ocean City (6-2) is ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. Oakcrest dropped to 5-2.

Ocean City jumped out to a 1-0 lead 2 minutes, 55 seconds into the game when Joe Lloyd Scored on an assist from Cattie.

Christian Kuhn got Ocean City's next goal a minute later, and Cattie scored the next two goals to make it 4-0. Cattie's first goal came off of a bad bounce following a nice save by Oakcrest goalie John Liberty.

"The one thing that I saw that I'm going to talk about is the communication," Hoffecker said. "We have to talk... That's what we lacked today from the defense.

"(Ocean City) can rip it from all area. We played a strong zone to force those outside shots. But it's impressive to see that motion offense like that."

Raniszewski capped the scoring in the quarter with 29 seconds left.

Oakcrest fought back in the second quarter, getting goals from Kevin Albright and A.J. Alleyne. But Ocean City was able to respond after each goal to hold onto a five-goal advantage heading into halftime.

In the second half, Ocean City was able to use longer possessions while containing the Falcons on theirs.

"Really, we just worked the ball around (and) looked for the extra pass," said Cattie, a 17-year-old junior from Ocean City. "The defense just locked it down. We had to lock down two of their good players and it worked."

Oakcrest;0 2 1 0—3

Ocean City;5 2 2 3—12

Goals—Albright (2), Alleyne OA. Cattie (4), Inserra (3), Raniszewski (3), Kuhn, Lloyd OC.

Goalies—Liberty (9) OA. Dahl (5) OC.

Records—Oakcrest 5-2, Ocean City 6-2.

Stay informed! Sign up to receive top headlines from Atlantic County delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7210

​JRusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

Recommended for you