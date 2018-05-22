The Mainland Regional High School boys lacrosse saw its run in the South Jersey Group III tournament end Tuesday.
The third-seeded Mustangs lost 16-9 to second-seeded Shawnee in the sectional semifinal. The Mustangs, the No. 4 team in The Press Elite 11, dropped to 17-2.
Shawnee, ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11, led 5-0 after the first quarter and 5-2 at the half. The Renegades used an eight-goal third quarter to pull away.
"We got off to a slow start," Mainland coach Clayton Smith said by phone. "It was one of those things where they got out to too good of a jump and we couldn't catch up."
Gavyn Wilson led Shawnee's offense with six goals and two assists. Blake Brinster, Kyle Korchak, Chris Lyons and Tom Shinske scored twice. Bailey Pringle and Colin Wood added goals.
Mainland's Vincent Giunta scored three goals to go with an assist. Colin Cooke scored three and Antonio Yeoman added two goals. Keegan Ford had a goal and two assists and Hunter Faunce made 13 saves.
Mainland finishes the season 17-2 but doesn't go away empty handed. The Mustangs won its first Cape-Atlantic League championship May 11.
"It was a good season that way," Smith said. For us over the past three years we tried to improve and grow as a team and program. That's exactly what happened."