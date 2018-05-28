The St. John’s University baseball team won the Big East Conference championship for the second time in four years Sunday.
The Red Storm beat Seton Hall 7-0 in the second of two games in the championship round to secure a spot in the NCAA Division Tournament. They went 3-1 in the conference tournament.
In the opener, a 5-2 win over Georgetown, staff ace Sean Mooney pitched 6 1/3 innings to earn the victory. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out three. Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate, improved to 11-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 15 starts (89 1/3 innings) this season.
In a 12-8 win over Butler in the second round, Robert Boselli III (Holy Spirit) hit a two-run homer in the second inning. He also walked and scored in the first and walked in a run in the third.
The Red Storm clinched their 37th national tournament berth in program history. They advanced to the one of the 16 regional tournaments and will play in Clemson, South Carolina.
St. John’s will face Vanderbilt in the winner’s bracket of the four-team double-elimination bracket. Morehead State and host Clemson also are in their group.
The 16 regional winners will play in a best-of-3 series to determine which eight go to the double-elimination College World Series to be held in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 16.
Duke earned an at-large bid to the national tournament, too. The Blue Devils, whose pitching staff includes Bill Chillari (St. Augustine Prep), will open play at 2 p.m. Friday against Troy. Campbell and host Georgia are also in their region.
Another 2016 Ocean City graduate, relief pitcher Nick Artymowicz, is in the middle of the D-II national tournament with Southern New Hamprshire. The Penmen went 1-1 through the start of the tournament and will play either UC San Diego or Columbus State in an elimination game Wednesday night.
Rowan College at Gloucester County is playing in the National Junior College Athletic Association D-III World Series in Greenville, Tennessee. The Road Runners opened Sunday with a 9-4 win over St. Cloud Tech. The team consists of former Cape-Atlantic League players Chris Sieg (Atlantic County Institute of Technology), Jack Parkinson (St. Augustine Prep) and Andrew Jones (Buena Regional).
Rowan senior Monny Strickland (Egg Harbor Township) was selected to the American Baseball Association Mid-Atlantic All-Region third team. The Rowan team captain batted .314 with 14 doubles, three home runs, 44 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 46 games.
Acrobatics and tumbling
Jenna Adams (Holy Spirit) wrapped up her senior year with Quinnipiac. The Bobcats lost to Baylor 283.360-274.650 in the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association National Championship on April 28.
Adams was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference Player of the Year and to the all-conference team.
Adams graduated May 19 and will look to complete her masters degree in teaching while serving as an assistant coach on the team next season.
Men’s track
Rowan University took third overall at the NCAA Division III championships in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Saturday.
Hunter Barbieri (Egg Harbor Township) and Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) earned All-America honors with the 4x400-meter relay, which took fifth in 3 minutes, 11.47 seconds. The top eight finishers in each event earned All-America status.
Women’s track
Dartmouth senior Bridget Flynn (Ocean City) ended her collegiate career at the NCAA Division I Championship Preliminaries in Tampa, Florida. She finished 47th in the 1,500, crossing the line in 4 minutes, 34.35 seconds.
Men’s lacrosse
Maryland’s run for a second-straight D-I national championship ended in a 13-8 loss to Duke in the semifinals. Senior defender Bryce Young (St. Augustine Prep) scooped four ground balls in his final collegiate game.