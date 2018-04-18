LINWOOD — Six Mainland Regional High School students signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers after graduation in the school's library last week.
Representing five different sports, seniors Lily Ludgate, Joe Rogers, Glenn Lasco, Megan Bozzi, Aly Nazarok and Yvette Assongba signed their commitments to NCAA Division I and Division II schools.
Lasco and Rogers, both three-time Press First Team All-Stars for boys swimming, signed commitments to swim for Division I Lehigh University next fall. The two Linwood residents helped the Mustangs win three consecutive state Public B championship titles during their high school careers.
"It's actually nice to have a teammate coming with me. We're definitely going to be buddies on the swim team, training with each other every day," Lasco said. "I'm just super happy he's coming with me there, its going to be a good time."
Lasco took five official college visits and decided on Lehigh because he enjoyed the comradely of the team and said he trusts the university's coaching staff.
Rogers also said he felt like he would fit well with the program and is glad to have Lasco joining him on the team.
"It's going to be really fun to train with him next year," Rogers said. "It's nice to have a piece of home with you when we go to Lehigh."
As a four-year rower for the Mustangs' crew team, Ludgate overcame multiple knee injuries to sign her commitment to Temple, a D-I program.
The Somers Point resident said she did not expect to stay close to home with plans to possibly attend the University of San Diego, but she is glad she could be near her friends and family.
"It was kind of a surprise," Ludgate said. "Just knowing that I could fall in love with a school closer to home and just be closer to my friends and family is a lot more thrilling."
Also from Somers Point, Yvette Assongba, who runs hurdles for the girls track and field team, committed to run for D-I Rider.
The Press First Team All-Star last season said that she was happy to sign her letter of intent because it means she can focus on her future.
"It showed me that now the next chapter of my life is beginning, and I'm really excited for that," Assongba said.
Bozzi, a two-time Press First Team All-Star, signed to play girls lacrosse at D-I Coastal Carolina next year.
Nazarok signed to D-II Sheppard next year after finishing last season as a first team Press All-Star.
"It's so nice to know where I'm going, be committed and relax," Nazarok said. "And its so awesome that I get to share that experience with a lot of other students, that so many kids in my grade are getting to continue their athletic careers in college."