Middle Township High School golfer P.J. Schulte competed at the Tournament of Champions on Monday.
Schulte shot an 89 to finish 16 out of 22 Group I golfers at the par-72 Hopewell Valley Golf Course in Mercer County. He reached the T.O.C. by placing third at the S.J. Group I tournament last week.
Middle girls lacrosse: The Panthers, seeded third in the S.J. Group II tournament, ended its season Monday in the semifinals.
The Panthers (15-5) dropped 12-6 to second-seeded Camden Catholic. Kira Sides led the Panthers with three goals, finishing the season with a state-leading 129 goals. Maddie Barber had a goal and three assists, bringing her state-leading total in helpers to 109.
The Panthers eliminated rival Lower Cape May Regional (10-9) in the second round, winning 21-10.
S.J. softball: Wildwood Catholic earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the S.J. Non-Public B tournament. The Crusaders hosted No. 9 Holy Spirit on Thursday in a game too late for this edition.
No. 11-seeded Middle Township lost 10-9 to Haddon Heights in the first round of S.J. Group II. Also in the first round, No. 15 Lower Cape May loss to No. 2 West Deptford 10-0.
S.J. baseball: Cape May Tech, seeded 13th, lost 4-3 to No. 4 Schalick in the first round of S.J. Group I. Wildwood Catholic is seeded 14th in S.J. Non-Public B and traveled to No. 3 St. Rose on Thursday.