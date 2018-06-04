Wildwood Catholic High School senior Rakim Coyle continued a great spring season at the state Non-Public B track and field championship meet Saturday.
Coyle won the long jump state title (22 feet, 08.25 inches) while teammate Caleb Fields placed second (22-02.25).
“It was an honor. It’s something I’ve been working on my entire track career,” Coyle said. “It felt good because last season I came in second to my teammate Charles Fields.”
The two were competing along with state Groups II and III at Central Regional High School. The top two finishers in each event across each group advance to the Meet of Champions next Saturday at Northern Burlington High School. The next best nine from any of the six enrollment groups at the two-day meets also advance.
Coyle, along with Caleb Fields, Charles Fields and Aiden Saul, won the 4x100 relay (43.66). Charles Fields also won the 200.
“It was only the third time this season they ran it,” Crusaders coach Michael Scythes said. “They ran good legs, kudos to them for pulling it off with little experience.”
Holy Spirit’s Paige Scofield (2:23.21) and Angela Bannan (2:24.87) placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 800. Matthew Keidat was fourth in the 800 (2:01.49).