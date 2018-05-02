Middle Township High School senior Gary Nagle broke a 46-year-old program track record Wednesday.

Nagle broke Middle's pole vault record in a meet with Buena Regional, leaping to a height of 12 feet, 9.25 inches. He broke the previous record by a quarter of an inch, set by W. Bevis in 1972.

Middle lost its meet with Buena 88-52.

Nagle, a three-sport athlete, is enjoying a tremendous senior year in athletics. He was a starting tight end and linebacker on the football team. He was also a district champion in wrestling and holds the program's all-time wins record.

Contact: 609-272-7210

​JRusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

