Keani Hindle helped the Immaculata University softball team win the first Colonial States Athletic Conference championship in program history.
Immaculata went 4-0 last week to win the tournament. Hindle, a 2017 Ocean City High School graduate, doubled and tripled, driving in all four runs in a 4-0 win over Cabrini. She hit a two-run homer in a 6-4 win over Neumann in the championship game.
The Mighty Macs advance to the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament that begins Thursday. Casey Manera (Wildwood Catholic) is also a freshman on the team.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) went 2 for 4 with three runs in Penn State Brandywine’s 10-0 win over PSU-Fayette during the PSU Athletic Conference Tournament. She singled twice in a 5-1 win over PSU-Beaver.
Baseball
Ramapo completed in the NJAC Tournament, going 3-2 and losing in the final. Evan Ochlan (Ocean City) scored the winning run in a 4-3 win over Kean.
Shane Adams (Cape May Tech) hit a solo home run for William Paterson in a 5-4 loss to Kean in the tournament.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) singled and doubled in Cabrini’s 5-1 loss to Immaculata. He went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two runs in a 7-5 win over Marywood.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) went 4 for 6 with a run and an RBI in Ursinus’ 11-9 loss to New Jersey City. In the same game, Drew Roesch (Absegami) scored a run.
Women's lacrosse
La Salle freshman Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference all-conference first team and all-rookie team. She tied for the La Salle lead in goals (46) and was ninth overall in the conference. She had eight assists, 23 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers and 51 draw controls.
Rowan went 1-1 in the NJAC Tournament. In a 15-9 win over Montclair State, Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had an assist. In a 20-9 loss to The College of New Jersey, Gillespie scored. Rowan earned an at-large bid to the D-III Tournament and will face the winner of Catholic or Johnson & Wales on Sunday.
Women’s tennis
Mia Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic) won fifth singles 6-3, 6-1 in FDU-Florham’s 5-1 win over DeSales.
Women's track
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May Regional) took fifth in the high jump (1.55) for Rider at the MAAC Championships.
Bridget Flynn (Ocean City) took 12th in the 1,500 (4 minutes, 23.41 seconds) for Dartmouth at the Ivy League Heptagonal Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Philadelphia. She also ran on the 4x800 (8:48.72) that finished fifth.
Men's track
Ian Steele (Ocean City) was 17th in the 800, running a personal-best 2:03.12, for Ursinus at the Centennial Conference Championships in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.