Several former Ocean City High School pitchers had strong outings last week for their respective college teams.
Josh Arnold (Ocean City) went 6 2/3 innings in the no-decision, allowing three runs in Fairfield’s 6-5 win over Niagara on Saturday. He allowed five hits and five walks, striking out four, while Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) singled and walked.
Sean Mooney (Ocean City) pitched 6 2/3 innings for the no-decision, allowing three runs with seven strikeouts for St. John's in a 9-8 loss to Minnesota on Friday.
Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) pitched a scoreless ninth with a strikeout in Southern New Hampshire’s 18-1 win over Bentley on Saturday.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Cabrini’s 8-7 win over Haverford on Thursday. He went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs in an 11-9 loss to Penn College on Friday.
Evan Ochlan (Ocean City) had a pinch-hit triple and scored in Ramapo’s 18-5 win over Farmingdale State on Thursday.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) singled, scored twice and drove in a run in Ursinus’ 8-2 win over Immaculata on Wednesday. He went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs in a 13-12 win over Gwynedd Mercy on Thursday. In an 11-9 loss to Dickinson in the first of a doubleheader Saturday, Fiorentino went 2 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI and Drew Roesch (Absegami) doubled and drove in a run. Fiorentino doubled, scored twice and drove in a run in the second game, a 17-12 loss.
In Mercer County College’s 11-0 win over ASA Brooklyn last Tuesday, Jimmy Versage (Middle Township) went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and three RBIs and Chris Mormile (Wildwood) pitched two shutout innings with two strikeouts. In Mercer’s 5-4 win over Brookdale in the first of a doubleheader Wednesday, Versage went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI. In the second game, an 8-0 win, Versage went 2 for 2 with a homer and Andrew Mormile (Wildwood) each scored.
Softball
Rachel Zeides (Ocean City) singled, scored and drove in a run in Rider’s 10-0 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) singled and scored in Chestnut Hill’s 12-4 loss to Dominican on Wednesday.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) went 2 for 3 with two runs in Penn State Brandywine’s 9-6 loss to Penn State Schuylkill in the first of a doubleheader March 26. In the second game, a 9-4 win, she hit a two-run homer.
Women’s lacrosse
In La Salle’s 14-10 loss to Davidson on Thursday, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had three goals, two ground balls, four caused turnovers and two draw controls and Allison Hunter (Middle Township) added two draw controls. In a 12-11 loss to George Mason on Saturday, Ruskey had three goals, two ground balls and three caused turnovers and Hunter added a draw control.
Ashley Lamey (Lower Cape May) had a goal and an assist in Jefferson’s 17-6 win over Queens on Saturday.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had an assist and a ground ball in Rowan’s 17-14 win over Washington College on Wednesday.
Ashley Hunt (Lower Cape May) scored twice in Lourdes’ 13-4 win over Heidelberg last Tuesday.
Men’s golf
David Hicks (Middle Township) capped his three-day tournament with a 74 (4-over par) for William & Mary, finishing tied for 57th with a 226 at the 2018 Kingsmill Intercollegiate in Williamsburg, Virginia, held March 25-27.
Women’s outdoor track
Devon Grisbaum (Ocean City) broke her personal best in the 5,000 (17:03.49) for Vanderbilt at the Pepsi Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida, on Friday.
Carrie Wunder (Lower Cape May) was ninth in the discus (29.91 meters) for Rowan at the Danny Curran Invitational on Friday at Widener University. On Saturday, Wunder took seventh in the hammer throw (35.81).
Men's outdoor track
Ian Steele (Ocean City) was ninth in the 800 (2:05.48) for Ursinus at the Ursinus Outdoor Invitational on Saturday.