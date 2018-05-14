The Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team was awarded the top seed for the South Jersey Group II tournament Monday.
The girls team was awarded the second seed in S.J. Group III, earning a first-round bye. It's the start of what both teams hope to be long runs in the tournament this season.
The boys team finished the regular season 14-4, which included a disappointing 7-6 loss to Mainland Regional on Friday to decide the Cape-Atlantic League championship. They are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11.
The boys will host 16th-seeded Jackson Liberty on Wednesday. If they win, they host either eight-seeded Somerville or ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
They hope to be the first CAL program to win a public sectional title in the league's 12-year history.
The girls had a dominant season, winning a second straight CAL title with a perfect 9-0 record in the league. The Red Raiders, ranked fourth in The Elite 11, are 15-1.
With their first-round bye, they look to face seventh-seeded Central Regional or 10th-seeded Toms River East. Their path to the final will be incredibly difficult with third-seeded Seneca serving as a potential semifinal opponent and top-seeded Moorestown as a potential final opponent.
Moorestown beat Ocean City 18-3 on April 23. Middle Township (2017) is the only CAL girls program to win a sectional championship.