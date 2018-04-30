A pair of Ocean City High School graduates aided their NCAA Division I crew programs to strong days this past weekend.
Frances Kane (Ocean City) rowed in the stroke seat of the University of Penn's varsity eight, which won against Indiana, Duke and Notre Dame at the Dale England Cup in Indiana. Penn finished second as a team overall.
Olivia Martinelli (Ocean City) was the coxswain for West Virginia's third varsity eight which won against Saint Joseph's in Philadelphia. That boat also took second place against Delaware.
Softball
Rachael Zeides (Ocean City) singled twice in Rider’s 12-1 loss to Villanova. She singled, doubled and scored in a 5-4 win over Drexel. She singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs in a 14-10 loss to Drexel. She singled, scored and drove in a run in a 6-5 loss to Canisius. She tripled and scored in a 13-5 win over Canisius.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) singled twice, scored and stole a base in Chestnut Hill’s 5-2 win over Goldey-Beacom.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) went 3 for 4 with a pair of home runs, three runs and three RBIs in Penn State Brandywine’s 11-3 win over Penn State Hazelton.
Gabrielle Castellini (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs in Rutgers-Camden’s 10-7 win over William Paterson. She went 3 for 3 with a double and a run scored in a 2-1 loss to Ramapo.
Baseball
Dom Boselli (Holy Spirit) homered and drove in three runs in Mercer County College’s 7-6 loss to Delaware Tech. Andrew Mormile (Wildwood) singled twice and scored in a 8-7 win over Delaware Tech. Mormile singled and scored twice and Boselli singled and scored in a 10-5 win over Sussex County.
In Mercer County's 7-1 win over Sussex County, Jimmy Versage (Middle Township) doubled and scored, Tyler Knox (Holy Spirit) singled twice and scored and Chris Mormile (Wildwood), Andrew’s older brother, struck out three in two shutout innings.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run in a 9-5 win over Centenary.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) singled and doubled in Ursinus’ 3-1 win over Washington College. He went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs in a 13-10 loss to Washington. He went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI in an 11-9 loss to Muhlenberg.
Shane Adams (Cape May Tech) pitched a shutout eighth inning in William Paterson’s 12-2 loss to TCNJ.
Men’s lacrosse
Cole Blackley (Lower Cape May) scored in Kean’s 17-6 loss to Stockton.
Women’s lacrosse
Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had a goal and five draw controls, and Allison Hunter (Middle Township) had two draw controls in La Salle’s 21-7 loss to Saint Joseph’s.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had three goals in Rowan’s 20-3 win over Rutgers-Camden. Gillespie and Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) had assists in a 19-2 win over Nuemann.
Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) had an assist in Widener’s 16-6 loss to Albright.
Women’s tennis
Mia Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic) won her singles match 6-0, 6-0 and her doubles 8-0 in FDU-Florham’s 9-0 win over Saint Elizabeth.
Women’s track and field
Devon Terwilliger (Ocean City) was sixth in the 400 (1:06.14) for Loyola at the Lehigh Games.
Men’s track and field
Louis Paone (Ocean City) ran a personal-best 9:24 in the 3,000 steeplechase for Liberty to take sixth at the Virginia Grand Prix at the University of Virginia.
Football
Ursinus linebacker Kevin Wiesner (Ocean City) earned two team awards during an April 20 banquet.
Wiesner was awarded the Centennial Conference Football Academic Honor Roll for attaining a 3.5 or higher GPA. He also was named the team's Special Teams MVP. He will graduate May 12 with a degree in health and exercise.