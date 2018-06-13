Participants of the seventh annual Escape the Cape Triathlon jumped 12 feet from the Cape May Lewis Ferry to start their journey swimming, biking and running Sunday, June 2 in Cape May.
Nikos Phelps won the men's and Kristine Kester won women's Olympic Triathlon, which featured a one mile swim followed by a 23 miles bike and finally a five mile run. Phelps finished in 1 hour, 17 minutes and 29 seconds and Kester finished in 1:30:39.
Finishing the Sprint Triathlon first for the men was Ben Rotherman who came in at 1:05:50. Kerry Hicks won it for the women's division at 1:18:18. Rotherman and Hicks swam for .35 miles, biked for 12 miles and ran 3.1 miles for the Sprint Triathlon.
Both the Olympic and Sprint Triathlons offered relay versions and aquabike options, which is the same as the regular triathlons without the running portion.
The Olympic and Sprint Triathlons were also divided into categories for women over 165 pounds (Athena) and men over 220 pounds (Clydesdale).
Olympic Triathlon Relay—Team Inspira 1:27:41; Olympic Aquabike Men—Kevin Dimarco 49:16; Olympic Aquabike Women—Kristen Mantore 1:02:05; Olympic Triathlon Athena—Shealyn Taggart 1:51:42; Olympic Triathlon Clydesdale—Kevin Barrick 1:37:02; Sprint Triathlon Relay—Short Straw Swims 1:22:16; Sprint Aquabike Men—Pete Byers 55:05; Sprint Aquabike Women—Theresa Shomberg 1:04:55; Sprint Triathlon Athena—Pam Moore 1:39:18; Sprint Triathlon Clydesdale—Sean Lovison 1:19:21.