There is something about being at a big meet that motivates Mainland Regional High School senior Kobe Roberts to throw better.
In his final throw of the day, Roberts ran away with the state Group III title in the javelin. He launched a toss of 190 feet, 2 inches to beat Summit's Dorian Jackson at Central Regional High School on Saturday.
It was the third time this year Roberts came up big in a high-pressure situation. He won the South Jersey Group III title the week before with his final set of throws (188-09), and he threw a personal best 199-10 at the Penn Relays to take third.
"I try to reach 190 every meet. That's my goal," the 17-year-old Somers Point resident said. "I like getting to 190. It's a high throw. Most kids won't catch up to it."
Jackson established the mark to beat pretty early at 182-05. Roberts threw about a foot less than that to get himself into the finals. On his second throw of the finals, he surpassed Jackson.
“Every throw he got better and better,” Mainland coach Steve Sokalski said. “He did the same thing today.”
Roberts didn't attempt his final throw after locking up the win. He didn't get a chance to stick around for his medal either as he had to rush back home and get ready for his senior prom.
Mainland assistant coach Scott Betson, also the girls basketball coach, received Roberts' medal for him and brought it back to him to wear at prom.
"It felt good. I didn't expect to receive medal until I got back to school (Monday)," Roberts said. "I was dancing at prom and Coach Sokalski sent me a text and said Coach Betson had my medal. He gave me the medal and that was cool. I was wearing it around a little bit."
Groups II, III and Non-Public B competed Friday and Saturday. The top two finishers in each event across each group advance to the Meet of Champions next Saturday at Northern Burlington High School. The next best nine from any of the six enrollment groups at the two-day meets also advance.
Roberts competed there as a sophomore and placed 15th in the javelin. A three-sport athlete at Mainland, Roberts will play football for NCAA Division III William Paterson University this fall.
"Even if I get to place — any place or top 5 even — it's great to make it there. Not everybody gets to make it there."
Mainland’s Kevin Anczak also qualified for the MOC, Sokalski said, finishing ninth in the 3,200 (9:33). For the girls, Claire Pedrick was third in the 200 (24.95).
Group II
Pleasantville coach Alan Laws was starting to think the elusive state title would never happen.
Well, it finally did Saturday. The Pleasantville boys won the Group II outdoor state championship held at Central Regional.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Laws said by telephone. “I thank God for all of them. I’ve been praying for this for a long time.”
In Laws’ 18 years as coach at Pleasantville, his teams have never won an outdoor state title. The boys won an indoor championship in 2013.
“We’ve won indoor titles, but there is nothing like winning an outdoor championship,” he said. “To get that under your belt feels really good.”
Groups II, III and Non-Public B competed Friday and Saturday. The top two finishers in each event across each group advance to the Meet of Champions next Saturday at Northern Burlington High School. The next best nine from any of the six enrollment groups at the two-day meets also advance.
Junior sprinter Sahmir Jones and junior middle distance runner Quentin Bundy led the Greyhounds. Jones won state titles Friday in the 100-meter dash and 400, and on Saturday, took second in the 200 (21.98).
Bundy placed fourth in the 800 (1:55.51) on Saturday to go with his second-place finish in the 400 hurdles Friday. Laws also believes his 4x800 relay, which consists of Bundy, Gabriel Moronta, Benjamin Clark and Jensen Nunez, will advance to next weekend after Friday’s fourth-place finish.
“They had magnificent weekends,” Laws said of Jones and Bundy. “They’re team leaders. They feed off of each other and they won’t say it but they compete about who will run the best, the middle distances or the sprinters.”
Shaunajah Davis Roberts, Caelyn Richardson, Kierston Johnson and Faa’Khirah Sullivan led Oakcrest to a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay (49.58). Newtown won the title (49.54). Matt Carter was third in the pole vault (13-06), while teammate Myles Carter tied for fifth (13-00).