The Middle Township Middle School announced its final athletes of the week of the school year last Friday.
In the final two weeks, Middle Township honored Matt Barcas and Jason Peter for baseball and Hailie Seitz and Lily Vogel for softball.
For the week of May 18, Barcas was awarded for going 3 for 4 with a double two RBIs in an 11-8 loss to Fernwood Ave. Middle School. He has been a solid contributor to the baseball team, also as a starting pitcher.
Fro the week of May 25, Peter went 1 for 3 with a single and two RBIs in an 11-1 win over Pleasantville to finish his middle school career.
Seitz (May 18 winner) anchors the infield at second base, doing an excellent job as a first-year player. Her willingness to learn and to become better has enabled her to become a top player on the team. Her coaches added that her outstanding performance carries over to the classroom where she is highly respected by her teacher due to her excellent grades.
Vogel (May 25) is in her first year on the team and has been a tremendous asset, her coaches said. She is able to step into and handle any situation due to her talent and understanding of the game. She is also a wonderful student who is highly praised by her teachers.