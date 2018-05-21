The South Jersey Futbol Club won a second straight U17 Boys Soccer New Jersey State Cup Championship over the weekend.
SJFC beat Real Jersey FC 6-0. Danny Alejo, a junior at Mainland Regional High School, scored three goals. Julian Cruz (Colts Neck) scored twice and Matt Brook (Ocean City) added a goal.
SJFC is made up of local high school players in South Jersey. They are coached by Lou Paone and Mike Pellegrino.
SJFC advances to the President's Cup Region 1 Championships to be held June 15-18 in Barboursville, West Virginia. Last year, the team won the Region 1 Championship and advanced to the national semifinals.