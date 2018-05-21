South Jersey Futbol Club

Members of the South Jersey Futbol Club: (bottom row, left to right) Mario Grdic, Ryan Pellegrino, Hunter Paone, Trevor Paone, Julian Cruz, Danny Alejo; (top row) Coach Mike Pellegrino, Ryan Duchat, George Arsenis, Marko Grdic, Nick Telvacchio, PJ Brittain, Bryan Calderon, Matt Brook, Dylan Blauvelt, Ben Hannemen, Coach Lou Paone.

 Provided

The South Jersey Futbol Club won a second straight U17 Boys Soccer New Jersey State Cup Championship over the weekend.

SJFC beat Real Jersey FC 6-0. Danny Alejo, a junior at Mainland Regional High School, scored three goals. Julian Cruz (Colts Neck) scored twice and Matt Brook (Ocean City) added a goal.

SJFC is made up of local high school players in South Jersey. They are coached by Lou Paone and Mike Pellegrino.

SJFC advances to the President's Cup Region 1 Championships to be held June 15-18 in Barboursville, West Virginia. Last year, the team won the Region 1 Championship and advanced to the national semifinals.

